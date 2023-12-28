It's the most wonderful time of the year for college football fans. Christmas has come and gone but the upcoming college football bowl schedule is a present that keeps on giving. The New Year's Six bowl games kick off with No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 7 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Dec. 29. Ohio State is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest college football bowl odds via SportsLine consensus.

The Buckeyes will be without starting quarterback Kyle McCord after the signal caller decided to enter the transfer portal. Will Ohio State secure the victory over the Tigers, or will Missouri pull off the upset as underdogs? Before making any college football bowl picks on that game or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for bowl season and evaluated each matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for bowl season: He's backing Notre Dame (-6) to cover the spread against Oregon State in the 2023 Sun Bowl on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. ET (CBS/Paramount+), and he also likes the Over (41.5).

Notre Dame has been sporadic this season, but the Fighting Irish have the distinct advantage in this matchup. Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has entered the transfer portal, which means he will not suit up against Notre Dame. Uiagalelei threw for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns, helping Oregon State average 33.8 points per game.

The Beavers will also be without head coach Jonathan Smith, who accepted the same position at Michigan State following the regular season. Notre Dame, meanwhile, will have the continuity of the majority of its coaching staff, and the Fighting Irish have won nine of their last 11 meetings against a Pac-12 opponent. Oregon State is 1-4 in its last five games played in December and the Beavers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games overall. See which other picks to make here.

How to make college football picks for bowl season

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's backing a team on an 8-2 roll against the spread. Get betting analysis for each matchup at SportsLine.

So what college football bowl picks can you make with confidence, and what team on an 8-2 spread run should you back? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams to back, all from the legendary Vegas expert who has won multiple handicapping titles, and find out.

College football odds for bowl season

See more college football bowl picks at SportsLine.

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. SMU (-10, 48)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (+1, 41)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-2.5, 47.5)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona (-2.5, 61)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-5, 45)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-6, 41.5)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-9.5, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. Missouri (+3.5, 49)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-4, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-7, 46.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-17.5, 44.5)

Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Wyoming (-3.5, 44.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10, 55)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-17, 67)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-8, 36)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5, 45)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4, 63.5)