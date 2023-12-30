No. 8 Oregon had College Football Playoff aspirations throughout the season, but the Ducks will settle for a meeting with No. 23 Liberty in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day instead. Liberty went undefeated during the regular season before beating New Mexico State in the Conference USA title game. However, the Flames are 16.5-point underdogs in the latest college football bowl odds from SportsLine consensus. Oregon won nine games by multiple touchdowns, with its two losses coming against Washington.

Elsewhere on the 2023-24 college football bowl schedule, No. 21 Tennessee will face No. 17 Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. The Vols are 6-point favorites in the college football bowl spreads, but should you include them in your college football bowl bets? Before making any college football bowl picks on those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for bowl season and evaluated each matchup.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for bowl season: No. 13 LSU (-10) to cover against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1 at noon ET. He also likes the Over (56) in that matchup.

Wisconsin is not built to keep pace with LSU, which led the country in points and yards per game this season. The Tigers are going to be without Heisman-Trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels, but sophomore Garrett Nussmeier has been with the program for three seasons. He has experience playing in big games, facing Alabama this year and Georgia in the 2022 SEC Championship.

The Tigers have covered the spread in six of their last seven games, averaging nearly 50 points per game in wins over Florida, Georgia State and Texas A&M. Wisconsin is going to be without star running back Braelon Allen, so first-year head coach Luke Fickell will rely more heavily on the passing attack. This gives Marshall a reason to take the Over as well, especially since LSU has gone Over in 15 of its last 16 games. See which other picks to make here.

How to make college football picks for bowl season

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's backing a team on a 10-4 roll against the spread.

So what college football bowl picks can you make with confidence, and what team on a 10-4 spread run should you back? Check out the latest college football odds below.

College football odds for bowl season

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-4.5, 51.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-5, 48)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-21, 45)

Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Wyoming (-3.5, 44)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10, 56)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-16.5, 67.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-6, 35)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5, 45)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4, 63.5)