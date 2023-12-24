The College Football Playoff field is set with No. 1 Michigan (-1.5) taking on No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 and No. 2 Washington battling No. 3 Texas (-4) in the Sugar Bowl that same evening. However, the 2023-24 college football bowl schedule will also feature eight other matchups between ranked opponents. That includes No. 16 Notre Dame taking on No. 19 Oregon State in the 2023 Sun Bowl on Dec. 29 (CBS).

The Fighting Irish have won four of five while the Beavers have lost four of five, so it's Notre Dame listed as the 6-point favorites in the college football bowl odds. So which side should you be backing in that contest, and what other college football lines should you be playing this bowl season? Before making any college football bowl picks on those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for bowl season and evaluated each matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for bowl season: He's backing UNLV (+13) to stay within the spread against Kansas in the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. ET. Marshall also likes the Over (67.5).

After Les Miles failed to win a game during his final season in 2020, Lance Leipold has slowly built Kansas into a respectable program, winning two games in 2021, six games in 2022 and entering this contest at 8-4. However, UNLV head coach Barry Odom has completed an even more miraculous turnaround, leading UNLV to its first official nine-win season since 1979 and its first bowl game since 2013 in his first year at the helm.

UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava has been the subject of transfer portal rumors for weeks but he remains with the program and is expected to play. Maiava won Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors after throwing for 2,794 yards and 14 touchdowns with eight interceptions while also rushing for 261 yards and three scores. See which other picks to make here.

How to make college football picks for bowl season

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's backing a team on an 8-2 roll against the spread. Get betting analysis for each matchup at SportsLine.

So what college football bowl picks can you make with confidence, and what team on an 8-2 spread run should you back? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams to back, all from the legendary Vegas expert who has won multiple handicapping titles, and find out.

College football odds for bowl season

See more college football bowl picks at SportsLine.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-3.5, 39.5)

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-4.5, 59)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas (-13, 67.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-10, 45.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-6.5, 55.5)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville (-7.5, 58)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-2, 53)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. SMU (-11, 51)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (-1, 41)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-3, 47.5)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona (-3, 62.5)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-5, 47)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-6.5, 43)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-9, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Ohio State vs. Missouri (-2.5, 49)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-4, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-2.5, 50.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-14, 44.5)

Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. Wyoming (-3, 44.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-8, 55)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-17.5, 65.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-8, 36)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1, 45)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4, 64)