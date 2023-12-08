The 2023-24 college football bowl schedule has arrived, and it consists of 42 FBS bowl games from Dec. 16 to Jan. 8, 2024. The ACC was left out of the College Football Playoff, but the conference is part of 11 bowl games, which is the highest mark amongst the Power Five. The final and most prestigious of those will be the 2023 Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, in which No. 5 Florida State is a 14-point underdog versus No. 6 Georgia per the SportsLine consensus 2023-24 college football bowl odds. It's a consolation prize for the Seminoles, but they can clinch just the fourth undefeated season in the 80-year history of FSU football.

At the very least, FSU has a great chance to cover versus a Bulldogs team which has eight against-the-spread defeats this season. Only seven teams in all of FBS had more ATS losses, and one has to wonder about Georgia's motivation, considering that it won the national title the past two seasons. Before making any college football bowl picks on that game or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for bowl season: He's going with South Florida (+3.5) against Syracuse in the 2023 Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. Apart from having the local fan support with this game taking place in Boca Raton, Fla.,, the Bulls can also gain confidence in knowing that Syracuse is 2-4 ATS this year when playing away from home. Meanwhile, USF has excelled in the position of underdog, covering 71.4% of its games (5-2 record).

USF will have perhaps the best player on the field in QB Byrum Brown. He was one of two players in the nation with at least 3,000 passing and 700 rushing yards, with the other being Heisman favorite Jayden Daniels. Syracuse has given up 112 rushing yards and a rushing TD to QBs over its last two games, and the Orange also struggle defending the pass, ranking 12th of 14 ACC teams in passing defense.

The model projects Brown to have over 300 total yards with multiple touchdowns. Add in that Syracuse has lost six of its last eight contests, and Marshall is firmly behind USF (+3.5) to cover. With the Over being a combined 7-3 for the teams over their last five games, he also says trends point to Over 61 in the 2023 Boca Raton Bowl. See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for bowl season

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio (+3.5, 49)

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State (-3.5, 56.5)

Cure Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State (-5.5, 47)

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State (-3.5, 51)

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. UCLA (-2.5, 49.5)

Independence Bowl: California vs. Texas Tech (-3, 57.5)

Monday, Dec. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (-2.5, 55.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. UTSA (-9.5, 54.5)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl: USF vs. Syracuse (-4.5, 61)

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF (-4.5, 64)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State (-1.5, 52.5)

Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy (-7, 44.5)

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison (-2.5, 41.5)

Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Georgia State (-2.5, 63.5)

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama (-15.5, 47.5)

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-7.5, 42.5)

Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-9.5, 54.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-5.5, 37.5)

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-4.5, 60.5)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas (-11.5, 63.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-7.5, 47.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-3.5, 56.5)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville (-7.5, 57.5)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-3.5, 53.5)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. SMU (-10.5, 50.5)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (-3.5, 42.5)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-3.5, 47.5)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona (-3.5, 62.5)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-7, 47.5)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-10.5, 46.5)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-6.5, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Ohio State (-2.5, 48.5)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-4.5, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-2.5, 49.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-14, 45.5)

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Toledo (-1.5, 45.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10.5, 55.5)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-15.5, 64.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-7, 35.5)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5, 46.5)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4.5, 63.5)