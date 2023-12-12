There are 10 games featuring two ranked teams during the 2023-24 college football bowl schedule, beginning with No. 18 North Carolina State vs. No. 25 Kansas State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28. The Wildcats are 3-point favorites in the 2023-24 college football bowl odds via SportsLine consensus as they try to build on their 8-4 record. Later that evening, No. 12 Oklahoma faces No. 14 Arizona in the Alamo Bowl, where the Sooners will be without quarterback Dillon Gabriel after he transferred to Oregon following the regular season. The Wildcats are 3-point favorites in the college football bowl spreads, entering the postseason on a six-game winning streak.

The ranked vs. ranked matchups culminate with the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl during the College Football Playoff on New Year's Day. Which side of those showdowns should you be on with your college football bowl bets? Before making any college football bowl picks on those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for bowl season and evaluated each matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for bowl season

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for bowl season: He's backing South Florida (+3) to stay within the spread against Syracuse in the 2023 Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

Syracuse won two of its final three games in the regular season to become bowl eligible, but the Orange were not impressive overall this season. They only covered the spread twice in their last eight games, and they only recorded one win over a team with a winning record. USF put together a more consistent campaign, only losing consecutive games once.

The Bulls were tied with Alabama at halftime in September and picked up a pair of wins as road underdogs against Navy and UConn. Freshman quarterback Byrum Brown completed 64.1% of his passes for 3,078 yards and 23 touchdowns under first year-head coach Alex Golesh, who transformed the offense after spending time as Tennessee's offensive coordinator. South Florida has gone Over the total in seven of its last nine games, which is why Marshall also likes the Over (61) in this matchup. See which other picks to make here.

How to make college football picks for bowl season

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's backing a team on a 17-4 roll against the spread. Get betting analysis for each matchup at SportsLine.

So what college football bowl picks can you make with confidence, and what team on a 17-4 spread run should you back? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams to back, all from the legendary Vegas expert who has won multiple handicapping titles, and find out.

College football odds for bowl season

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio (+3.5, 49)

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State (-3.5, 56.5)

Cure Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State (-5.5, 47)

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State (-3.5, 51)

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. UCLA (-2.5, 49.5)

Independence Bowl: California vs. Texas Tech (-3, 57.5)

Monday, Dec. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (-2.5, 55.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. UTSA (-9.5, 54.5)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl: USF vs. Syracuse (-4.5, 61)

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. UCF (-4.5, 64)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State (-1.5, 52.5)

Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy (-7, 44.5)

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison (-2.5, 41.5)

Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Georgia State (-2.5, 63.5)

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama (-15.5, 47.5)

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah (-7.5, 42.5)

Hawaii Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (-9.5, 54.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (-5.5, 37.5)

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-4.5, 60.5)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas (-11.5, 63.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech (-7.5, 47.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. West Virginia (-3.5, 56.5)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville (-7.5, 57.5)

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-3.5, 53.5)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: Boston College vs. SMU (-10.5, 50.5)

Pinstripe Bowl: Rutgers vs. Miami (-3.5, 42.5)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Kansas State (-3.5, 47.5)

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arizona (-3.5, 62.5)

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. Clemson (-7, 47.5)

Sun Bowl: Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (-10.5, 46.5)

Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State (-6.5, 57.5)

Cotton Bowl: Missouri vs. Ohio State (-2.5, 48.5)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-4.5, 48.5)

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn (-2.5, 49.5)

Orange Bowl: Florida State vs. Georgia (-14, 45.5)

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Toledo (-1.5, 45.5)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl: Wisconsin vs. LSU (-10.5, 55.5)

Fiesta Bowl: Liberty vs. Oregon (-15.5, 64.5)

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee (-7, 35.5)

Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5, 46.5)

Sugar Bowl: Washington vs. Texas (-4.5, 63.5)