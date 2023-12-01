No. 4 Florida State will try to build on its undefeated regular season when it faces No. 14 Louisville in the ACC Championship on Saturday night. The Seminoles (12-0) overcame a leg injury to starting quarterback Jordan Travis last week, beating Florida in a 24-15 final. They will be without Travis again this week as they try to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff. Louisville (10-2) had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 38-31 loss to Kentucky last week, which was just the second loss of the season for the Cardinals.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Seminoles are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Florida State vs. Louisville odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 47. Before locking in any ACC Championship picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Louisville vs. Florida State spread: Florida State -2.5

Louisville vs. Florida State over/under: 47.5

Louisville vs. Florida State money line: Florida State -140, Louisville +120



FSU: The Seminoles have won 11 consecutive ACC games.

LVILLE: The Cardinals have won 11 of their last 13 games.

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State spent one week outside the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, but it jumped back into the top four following a win over Florida. The Seminoles were without Travis, but quarterback Tate Rodemaker gained valuable experience in his first start. Running back Trey Benson picked up the slack, rushing for 95 yards and three touchdowns.

The Seminoles have a chance to win their first ACC title since 2014 after defensive end Jared Verse had 2.5 sacks against Florida. He is tied with Kalen DeLoach for the team lead in sacks with seven apiece, giving the Seminoles an elite defense to go along with their strong rushing attack. They beat Louisville on the road last season, and they lead the all-time series 17-6.

Why Louisville can cover

Louisville has an elite defense of its own, allowing just 20 points per game this season. The Cardinals can win their first conference title since the 2012 Big East title, putting them in line for an Orange Bowl berth. First-year head coach Jeff Brohm has been outstanding, leading his team to wins over Notre Dame, Duke and Miami.

Quarterback Jack Plummer has racked up 2,952 passing yards and 21 touchdowns, giving Louisville more firepower at the quarterback position. Running back Jawhar Jordan is the ACC's second-leading rusher in yardage (1,076) and has scored 13 touchdowns. The Cardinals have covered the spread in five of their last seven games against Florida State.

