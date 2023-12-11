The Associate Press released its 2023 All-America team on Monday, and it includes several high-profile players fresh off fantastic seasons. LSU quarterback and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, who previously took home AP College Football Player of the Year honors, was a shoe-in for the first team. He's also emblematic of a trend among this year's selections; all three quarterbacks -- Daniels, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix -- are in at least their fifth year at the collegiate level.
Defensively, Alabama has three players on the first team. Two members of the Crimson Tide's secondary in cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and defensive back Terrion Arnold made the cut. Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat, who won the Outland Trophy, also stands out on the defensive first team. The SEC leads the way with nine first-team selections, followed by the Big Ten (6), Pac-12 (4) and Big 12 (3). The ACC is the only power conference without more than one player on the first team.
Here's a look at the 2023 AP All America teams:
First team
Offense
QB: Jayden Daniels, fifth-year, LSU
RB: Ollie Gordon II, second-year, Oklahoma State
RB: Cody Schrader, sixth-year, Missouri
OT: Olu Fashanu, fourth-year, Penn State
OT: Joe Alt, third-year, Notre Dame
OG: Cooper Beebe, fifth-year, Kansas State
OG: Zak Zinter, fourth-year, Michigan
C: Jackson Powers-Johnson, third-year, Oregon
TE: Brock Bowers, third-year, Georgia
WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., third-year, Ohio State
WR: Malik Nabers, third-year, LSU
WR: Rome Odunze, fourth-year, Washington
AP: Travis Hunter, second-year, Colorado
K: Graham Nicholson, third-year, Miami (OH)
Defense
EDGE: Jalen Green, fifth-year, James Madison
EDGE: Laiatu Latu, fifth-year, UCLA
DT: T'Vondre Sweat, fifth-year, Texas
DT: Jer'Zahn Newton, fourth-year, Illinois
LB: Payton Wilson, sixth-year, NC State
LB: Edgerrin cooper, fourth-year, Texas A&M
LB: Dallas Turner, third-year, Alabama
CB: Cooper DeJean, third-year, Iowa
CB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, third-year, Alabama
S: Malaki Starks, second-year, Georgia
S: Xavier Watts, fourth-year, Notre Dame
DB: Terrion Arnold, third-year, Alabama
P: Tory Taylor, fourth-year, Iowa
Second team
Offense
QB: Michael Penix Jr., sixth-year, Washington
RB: Audric Estime, third-year, Notre Dame
RB: Omarion Hampton, second-year, North Carolina
OT: Taliese Fuaga, fourth-year, Oregon State
OT: JC Latham, third-year, Alabama
OG: Tate Ratledge, fourth-year, Georgia
OG: Clay Webb, fifth-year, Jacksonville State
C: Sedrick Van Pran, fourth-year, Georgia
TE: Dallin Holker, fifth-year, Colorado State
WR: Troy Franklin, third-year, Oregon
WR: Malik Washington, fifth-year, Virginia
WR: Luther Burden III, second-year, Missouri
AP: Ashton Jeanty, second-year, Boise State
K: Jose Pizano, third-year, UNLV
Defense
EDGE: Jonah Elliss, third-year, Utah
EDGE: Jared Verse, fourth-year, Florida State
DT: Byron Murphy II, third-year, Texas
DT: Howard Cross III, fifth-year, Notre Dame
LB: Jason Henderson, third-year, Old Dominion
LB: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., third-year, Clemson
LB: Jay Higgins, fourth-year, Iowa
CB: Quinyon Mitchell, fourth-year, Toledo
CB: Beanie Bishop Jr., sixth-year, West Virginia
S: Tyler Nubin, fifth-year, Minnesota
S: Caleb Downs, first-year, Alabama
DB: Kris Abrams-Draine, fourth-year, Missouri
P: Matthew Hayball, sixth-year, Vanderbilt
Third team
Offense
QB: Bo Nix, fifth-year, Oregon
RB: Blake Corum, fourth-year, Michigan
RB: Kimani Vidal, fourth-year, Troy
OT: Javon Foster, sixth-year, Missouri
OT: Troy Fautanu, fifth-year, Washington
OG: Luke Kandra, fourth-year, Cincinnati
OG: Christian Haynes, sixth-year, UConn
C: Zach Frazier, fourth-year, West Virginia
TE: Ben Sinnott, fourth-year, Kansas State
WR: Ricky White, fourth-year, UNLV
WR: Brian Thomas Jr., third-year, LSU
WR: Tetairoa McMillan, second-year, Arizona
AP: Xavier Worthy, third-year, Texas
K: Will Reichard, fifth-year, Alabama
Defense
EDGE: Chop Robinson, third-year, Penn State
EDGE: Bralen Trice, fifth-year, Washington
DT: Kris Jenkins, fourth-year, Michigan
DT: Braden Fiske, sixth-year, Florida State
LB: Nathaniel Watson, sixth-year, Mississippi State
LB: Edefuan Ulofoshio, sixth-year, Washington
LB: Danny Stutsman, third-year, Oklahoma
CB: Ricardo Hallman, third-year, Wisconsin
CB: T.J. Tampa, fourth-year, Iowa State
S: Trey Taylor, fifth-year, Air Force
S: Dillon Thieneman, first-year, Purdue
DB: Sebastian Castro, fifth-year, Iowa
P: James Ferguson-Reynolds, second-year, Boise State