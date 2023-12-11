The Associate Press released its 2023 All-America team on Monday, and it includes several high-profile players fresh off fantastic seasons. LSU quarterback and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, who previously took home AP College Football Player of the Year honors, was a shoe-in for the first team. He's also emblematic of a trend among this year's selections; all three quarterbacks -- Daniels, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix -- are in at least their fifth year at the collegiate level.

Defensively, Alabama has three players on the first team. Two members of the Crimson Tide's secondary in cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and defensive back Terrion Arnold made the cut. Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat, who won the Outland Trophy, also stands out on the defensive first team. The SEC leads the way with nine first-team selections, followed by the Big Ten (6), Pac-12 (4) and Big 12 (3). The ACC is the only power conference without more than one player on the first team.

Here's a look at the 2023 AP All America teams:

First team

Offense

QB: Jayden Daniels, fifth-year, LSU

RB: Ollie Gordon II, second-year, Oklahoma State

RB: Cody Schrader, sixth-year, Missouri

OT: Olu Fashanu, fourth-year, Penn State

OT: Joe Alt, third-year, Notre Dame

OG: Cooper Beebe, fifth-year, Kansas State

OG: Zak Zinter, fourth-year, Michigan

C: Jackson Powers-Johnson, third-year, Oregon

TE: Brock Bowers, third-year, Georgia

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., third-year, Ohio State

WR: Malik Nabers, third-year, LSU

WR: Rome Odunze, fourth-year, Washington

AP: Travis Hunter, second-year, Colorado

K: Graham Nicholson, third-year, Miami (OH)

Defense

EDGE: Jalen Green, fifth-year, James Madison

EDGE: Laiatu Latu, fifth-year, UCLA

DT: T'Vondre Sweat, fifth-year, Texas

DT: Jer'Zahn Newton, fourth-year, Illinois

LB: Payton Wilson, sixth-year, NC State

LB: Edgerrin cooper, fourth-year, Texas A&M

LB: Dallas Turner, third-year, Alabama

CB: Cooper DeJean, third-year, Iowa

CB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, third-year, Alabama

S: Malaki Starks, second-year, Georgia

S: Xavier Watts, fourth-year, Notre Dame

DB: Terrion Arnold, third-year, Alabama

P: Tory Taylor, fourth-year, Iowa

Second team

Offense

QB: Michael Penix Jr., sixth-year, Washington

RB: Audric Estime, third-year, Notre Dame

RB: Omarion Hampton, second-year, North Carolina

OT: Taliese Fuaga, fourth-year, Oregon State

OT: JC Latham, third-year, Alabama

OG: Tate Ratledge, fourth-year, Georgia

OG: Clay Webb, fifth-year, Jacksonville State

C: Sedrick Van Pran, fourth-year, Georgia

TE: Dallin Holker, fifth-year, Colorado State

WR: Troy Franklin, third-year, Oregon

WR: Malik Washington, fifth-year, Virginia

WR: Luther Burden III, second-year, Missouri

AP: Ashton Jeanty, second-year, Boise State

K: Jose Pizano, third-year, UNLV

Defense

EDGE: Jonah Elliss, third-year, Utah

EDGE: Jared Verse, fourth-year, Florida State

DT: Byron Murphy II, third-year, Texas

DT: Howard Cross III, fifth-year, Notre Dame

LB: Jason Henderson, third-year, Old Dominion

LB: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., third-year, Clemson

LB: Jay Higgins, fourth-year, Iowa

CB: Quinyon Mitchell, fourth-year, Toledo

CB: Beanie Bishop Jr., sixth-year, West Virginia

S: Tyler Nubin, fifth-year, Minnesota

S: Caleb Downs, first-year, Alabama

DB: Kris Abrams-Draine, fourth-year, Missouri

P: Matthew Hayball, sixth-year, Vanderbilt

Third team

Offense

QB: Bo Nix, fifth-year, Oregon

RB: Blake Corum, fourth-year, Michigan

RB: Kimani Vidal, fourth-year, Troy

OT: Javon Foster, sixth-year, Missouri

OT: Troy Fautanu, fifth-year, Washington

OG: Luke Kandra, fourth-year, Cincinnati

OG: Christian Haynes, sixth-year, UConn

C: Zach Frazier, fourth-year, West Virginia

TE: Ben Sinnott, fourth-year, Kansas State

WR: Ricky White, fourth-year, UNLV

WR: Brian Thomas Jr., third-year, LSU

WR: Tetairoa McMillan, second-year, Arizona

AP: Xavier Worthy, third-year, Texas

K: Will Reichard, fifth-year, Alabama

Defense

EDGE: Chop Robinson, third-year, Penn State

EDGE: Bralen Trice, fifth-year, Washington

DT: Kris Jenkins, fourth-year, Michigan

DT: Braden Fiske, sixth-year, Florida State

LB: Nathaniel Watson, sixth-year, Mississippi State

LB: Edefuan Ulofoshio, sixth-year, Washington

LB: Danny Stutsman, third-year, Oklahoma

CB: Ricardo Hallman, third-year, Wisconsin

CB: T.J. Tampa, fourth-year, Iowa State

S: Trey Taylor, fifth-year, Air Force

S: Dillon Thieneman, first-year, Purdue

DB: Sebastian Castro, fifth-year, Iowa

P: James Ferguson-Reynolds, second-year, Boise State