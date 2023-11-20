Navy has unveiled its custom uniforms for the annual game with Army as the rival service academies get set to meet for the 124th time. Monday, the Midshipmen revealed submarine-themed uniforms honoring the "Silent Service" which are set to be worn during the annual clash with the Black Knights.

Every element of the uniform, from the helmets right down to the gloves, references submarine warfare in some form or fashion. For example, the helmets are painted with a Virginia Class submarine underwater on one side, while the other features Navy's anchor logo with an integrated submariner pin. That's one aspect of a look that is sure to get plenty of folks' attention on game day.

With Navy officially unveiling its custom look for the rivalry showdown, it appears Army won't be far behind. On Sunday, the Black Knights dropped a social media video that teased the imminent reveal of their threads.

The 124th meeting of Army vs. Navy takes place on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. The Black Knights will have the chance to win the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy outright after previously upsetting Air Force on the road. Navy, with a win, can only clinch a share after losing to Air Force at home.