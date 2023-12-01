No. 7 Texas (11-1) has a chance to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive when it faces No. 18 Oklahoma State (9-3) in the 2023 Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday afternoon. The Longhorns are the third one-loss team in the rankings heading into the weekend, sitting behind No. 5 Oregon and No. 6 Ohio State. The Ducks are facing Washington while Ohio State is idle, creating a path for the Longhorns to move up in the rankings. Oklahoma State, which has won seven of its last eight games, has a chance to play spoiler.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Longhorns are 15-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Oklahoma State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 55.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State spread: Texas -15

Texas vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 55

Texas vs. Oklahoma State money line: Texas -708, Oklahoma State +495



TEXAS: The Longhorns are 8-1 in their last nine Big 12 games.

OKLAST: The Cowboys are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games.

Why Texas can cover

While Texas does not appear to control its own destiny to qualify for the College Football Playoff, it still has a path to make the four-team field by the end of the weekend. The Longhorns can jump an idle Ohio State team or surpass another team depending on the results of other conference title games. They are riding a six-game winning streak, securing their first berth in a Big 12 title game since 2018.

They crushed Texas Tech in a 57-7 final last week, as sophomore running back Jaydon Blue rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown. The Longhorns finished with 302 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, allowing starters to rest down the stretch of that contest. They also covered the spread two weeks ago when they beat Iowa State by double digits as 7-point favorites. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Oklahoma State has won seven of its last eight games following a 2-2 start, booking its second-ever trip to the Big 12 title game. The Cowboys also made the title game in 2021, losing to Baylor. They have one of the nation's premier running backs in Ollie Gordon II, who ran for 250-plus yards in consecutive games and scored five rushing touchdowns in a game.

He leads the country with 1,580 rushing yards, so it will be difficult for Texas to get off the field defensively in a timely manner. Gordon's five-touchdown game came against BYU last week, becoming the first Oklahoma State running back since Barry Sanders to accomplish that feat. The Cowboys have covered the spread in six of their last eight games, and they beat Texas last season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

