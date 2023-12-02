No. 2 Michigan will be aiming for a third straight conference title when it faces No. 16 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday night. The Wolverines are coming off a 30-24 win over Ohio State, extending their conference winning streak to 24 games. Iowa closed out the regular season with a 13-10 win over Nebraska, marking its fourth straight victory. The Hawkeyes are winless in their two previous Big Ten title game appearances.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Wolverines are 21.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Iowa odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 35. Before locking in any 2023 Big Ten Championship Game picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Kaylor has been red-hot all season, going 73-28-2 overall on his college football best bets for SportsLine this season so far.

Now, he has set his sights on Michigan vs. Iowa and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Iowa vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Iowa spread: Michigan -21.5

Michigan vs. Iowa over/under: 35

Michigan vs. Iowa money line: Michigan -2713, Iowa +1185



MICH: The Wolverines have covered the spread in six of their last eight games.

IOWA: The Hawkeyes have won seven of their last eight games.

Michigan vs. Iowa live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan has not had a problem with Iowa's defensive brand of football in recent years, covering the spread in five of the last six meetings between these teams. The Wolverines picked up their biggest win of the season last week, taking down Ohio State in a pivotal rivalry game. Iowa is known for its stout defense, but Michigan is the top-ranked defensive team in the country, allowing just 10.3 points per game.

The Hawkeyes are not going to keep pace offensively, as they are scoring just an average of 14.7 points per game over their last six outings. Their defense has not kept them in games like this, as they are winless straight up and against the spread in their last five games as double-digit underdogs. Michigan running back Blake Corum racked up 133 rushing yards and a touchdown when the Wolverines visited Iowa last season.

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa is riding a four-game winning streak and has one of the best defenses in college football, which makes the Hawkeyes an extremely difficult team to blow out. Their lone loss in their last eight games came against Minnesota by just two points in October. They have also scored in double figures in all but one game this season, so Michigan might need to score 35-plus points against Iowa's elite defense to cover this spread.

The Hawkeyes have a solid rushing attack of their own, with running backs Leshon Williams and Kaleb Johnson combining for nearly 1,200 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Deacon Hill had one of his best performances of the season at the beginning of November, throwing for 223 yards and a touchdown in a win over Rutgers. There should be plenty of rushing from both teams, which means the clock will be running throughout the evening, limiting the overall possessions.

How to make Big Ten Championship picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total.

Who wins Michigan vs. Iowa on Saturday, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the expert who has covered college football for over a decade and is 73-28-2 on his best bets in 2023, and find out.