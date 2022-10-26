The Big Ten unveiled its 2023 football schedule Wednesday, giving fans a preview of the final season for the league under its current 14-team, divisional format before USC and UCLA join the conference ahead of the 2024 season. 2023 will be the final season of East-West divisions before the league configures a new model upon the arrival of the Trojans and Bruins, according to a report published this week at The Athletic.
Though the Big Ten's scheduling structure will remain the same for one last campaign, the 2023 season will feature a significant change from a television standpoint. As the Big Ten's blockbuster media rights deal goes into effect, CBS Sports will televise seven Big Ten games in 2023 in various windows before moving to a full schedule from 2024-29 where the league will be showcased in the exclusive 3:30 p.m. ET slot. Per usual, the league's nine-game conference slate features plenty of highlights, including three Week 1 games. Then it's mostly nonconference play throughout the next couple of weeks before things heat up again in late September.
Among the highlights are Nebraska opening the season at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31 and a tricky cross-division game for Ohio State at Purdue on Oct. 14. The Boilermakers also play Michigan next season as part of a tough cross-division draw. The 2023 Big Ten Championship Game will be held Saturday, Dec. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
We're in the midst of the 2022 season, but it's never too early to start looking ahead. Here's a look at the 2023 team-by-team schedule for each Big Ten program.
2023 Big Ten football schedule
Illinois
- Sept. 2 -- Toledo
- Sept. 9 -- at Kansas
- Sept. 16 -- Penn State
- Sept. 23 -- Florida Atlantic
- Sept. 30 -- at Purdue
- Oct. 7 -- Nebraska
- Oct. 14 -- at Maryland
- Oct. 21 -- Wisconsin
- Nov. 4 -- at Minnesota
- Nov. 11 -- Indiana
- Nov. 18 -- at Iowa
- Nov. 25 -- Northwestern
Indiana
- Sept. 2 -- Ohio State
- Sept. 9 -- Indiana State
- Sept. 16 -- Louisville (Indianapolis)
- Sept. 23 -- Akron
- Sept. 30 -- at Maryland
- Oct. 14 -- at Michigan
- Oct. 21 -- Rutgers
- Oct. 28 -- at Penn State
- Nov. 4 -- Wisconsin
- Nov. 11 -- at Illinois
- Nov. 18 -- Michigan State
- Nov. 25 -- at Purdue
Iowa
- Sept. 2 -- Utah State
- Sept. 9 -- at Iowa State
- Sept. 16 -- Western Michigan
- Sept. 23 -- at Penn State
- Sept. 30 -- Michigan State
- Oct. 7 -- Purdue
- Oct. 14 -- at Wisconsin
- Oct. 21 -- Minnesota
- Nov. 4 -- at Northwestern
- Nov. 11 -- Rutgers
- Nov. 18 -- Illinois
- Nov. 24 -- at Nebraska
Maryland
- Sept. 2 -- Towson
- Sept. 9 -- Charlotte
- Sept. 16 -- Virginia
- Sept. 23 -- at Michigan State
- Sept. 30 -- Indiana
- Oct. 7 -- at Ohio State
- Oct. 14 -- Illinois
- Oct. 28 -- at Northwestern
- Nov. 4 -- Penn State
- Nov. 11 -- at Nebraska
- Nov. 18 -- Michigan
- Nov. 25 -- at Rutgers
Michigan
- Sept. 2 -- East Carolina
- Sept. 9 -- UNLV
- Sept. 16 -- Bowling Green
- Sept. 23 -- Rutgers
- Sept. 30 -- at Nebraska
- Oct. 7 -- at Minnesota
- Oct. 14 -- Indiana
- Oct. 21 -- at Michigan State
- Nov. 4 -- Purdue
- Nov. 11 -- at Penn State
- Nov. 18 -- at Maryland
- Nov. 25 -- Ohio State
Michigan State
- Sept. 2 -- Central Michigan
- Sept. 9 -- Richmond
- Sept. 16 -- Washington
- Sept. 23 -- Maryland
- Sept. 30 -- at Iowa
- Oct. 14 -- at Rutgers
- Oct. 21 -- Michigan
- Oct. 28 -- at Minnesota
- Nov. 4 -- Nebraska
- Nov. 11 -- at Ohio State
- Nov. 18 -- at Indiana
- Nov. 25 -- Penn Sate
Minnesota
- Aug. 31 -- Nebraska
- Sept. 9 -- Eastern Michigan
- Sept. 16 -- at North Carolina
- Sept. 23 -- at Northwestern
- Sept. 30 -- Louisiana
- Oct. 7 -- Michigan
- Oct. 21 -- at Iowa
- Oct. 28 -- Michigan State
- Nov. 4 -- Illinois
- Nov. 11 -- at Purdue
- Nov. 18 -- at Ohio State
- Nov. 25 -- Wisconsin
Nebraska
- Aug. 31 -- at Minnesota
- Sept. 9 -- at Colorado
- Sept. 16 -- Northern Illinois
- Sept. 23 -- Louisiana Tech
- Sept. 30 -- Michigan
- Oct. 7 -- at Illinois
- Oct. 21 -- Northwestern
- Oct. 28 -- Purdue
- Nov. 4 -- at Michigan State
- Nov. 11 -- Maryland
- Nov. 18 -- at Wisconsin
- Nov. 24 -- Iowa
Northwestern
- Sept. 2 -- at Rutgers
- Sept. 9 -- UTEP
- Sept. 16 -- at Duke
- Sept. 23 -- Minnesota
- Sept. 30 -- Penn State
- Oct. 7 -- Howard
- Oct. 21 -- at Nebraska
- Oct. 28 -- Maryland
- Nov. 4 -- Iowa
- Nov. 11 -- at Wisconsin
- Nov. 18 -- Purdue
- Nov. 25 -- at Illinois
Ohio State
- Sept. 2 -- at Indiana
- Sept. 9 -- Youngstown State
- Sept. 16 -- Western Kentucky
- Sept. 23 -- at Notre Dame
- Oct. 7 -- Maryland
- Oct. 14 -- at Purdue
- Oct. 21 -- Penn State
- Oct. 28 -- at Wisconsin
- Nov. 4 -- at Rutgers
- Nov. 11 -- Michigan State
- Nov. 18 -- Minnesota
- Nov. 25 -- at Michigan
Penn State
- Sept. 2 -- West Virginia
- Sept. 9 -- Delaware
- Sept. 16 -- at Illinois
- Sept. 23 -- Iowa
- Sept. 30 -- at Northwestern
- Oct. 14 -- UMass
- Oct. 21 -- at Ohio State
- Oct. 28 -- Indiana
- Nov. 4 -- at Maryland
- Nov. 11 -- Michigan
- Nov. 18 -- Rutgers
- Nov. 25 -- Michigan State
Purdue
- Sept. 2 -- Fresno State
- Sept. 9 -- at Virginia Tech
- Sept. 16 -- Syracuse
- Sept. 23 -- Wisconsin
- Sept. 30 -- Illinois
- Oct. 7 -- at Iowa
- Oct. 14 -- Ohio State
- Oct. 28 -- at Nebraska
- Nov. 4 -- at Michigan
- Nov. 11 -- Minnesota
- Nov. 18 -- at Northwestern
- Nov. 25 -- Indiana
Rutgers
- Sept. 2 -- Northwestern
- Sept. 9 -- Temple
- Sept. 16 -- Virginia Tech
- Sept. 23 -- at Michigan
- Sept. 30 -- Wagner
- Oct. 7 -- at Wisconsin
- Oct. 14 -- Michigan State
- Oct. 21 -- at Indiana
- Nov. 4 -- Ohio State
- Nov. 11 -- at Iowa
- Nov. 18 -- at Penn State
- Nov. 25 -- Maryland
Wisconsin
- Sept. 2 -- Buffalo
- Sept. 9 -- at Washington
- Sept. 16 -- Georgia Southern
- Sept. 23 -- at Purdue
- Oct. 7 -- Rutgers
- Oct. 14 -- Iowa
- Oct. 21 -- at Illinois
- Oct. 28 -- Ohio State
- Nov. 4 -- at Indiana
- Nov. 11 -- Northwestern
- Nov. 18 -- Nebraska
- Nov. 25 -- at Minnesota