The Big Ten unveiled its 2023 football schedule Wednesday, giving fans a preview of the final season for the league under its current 14-team, divisional format before USC and UCLA join the conference ahead of the 2024 season. 2023 will be the final season of East-West divisions before the league configures a new model upon the arrival of the Trojans and Bruins, according to a report published this week at The Athletic.

Though the Big Ten's scheduling structure will remain the same for one last campaign, the 2023 season will feature a significant change from a television standpoint. As the Big Ten's blockbuster media rights deal goes into effect, CBS Sports will televise seven Big Ten games in 2023 in various windows before moving to a full schedule from 2024-29 where the league will be showcased in the exclusive 3:30 p.m. ET slot. Per usual, the league's nine-game conference slate features plenty of highlights, including three Week 1 games. Then it's mostly nonconference play throughout the next couple of weeks before things heat up again in late September.

Among the highlights are Nebraska opening the season at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31 and a tricky cross-division game for Ohio State at Purdue on Oct. 14. The Boilermakers also play Michigan next season as part of a tough cross-division draw. The 2023 Big Ten Championship Game will be held Saturday, Dec. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

We're in the midst of the 2022 season, but it's never too early to start looking ahead. Here's a look at the 2023 team-by-team schedule for each Big Ten program.

2023 Big Ten football schedule

Illinois

Sept. 2 -- Toledo

Sept. 9 -- at Kansas

Sept. 16 -- Penn State

Sept. 23 -- Florida Atlantic

Sept. 30 -- at Purdue

Oct. 7 -- Nebraska

Oct. 14 -- at Maryland

Oct. 21 -- Wisconsin

Nov. 4 -- at Minnesota

Nov. 11 -- Indiana

Nov. 18 -- at Iowa



Nov. 25 -- Northwestern

Indiana

Sept. 2 -- Ohio State

Sept. 9 -- Indiana State

Sept. 16 -- Louisville (Indianapolis)

Sept. 23 -- Akron

Sept. 30 -- at Maryland

Oct. 14 -- at Michigan

Oct. 21 -- Rutgers

Oct. 28 -- at Penn State

Nov. 4 -- Wisconsin

Nov. 11 -- at Illinois

Nov. 18 -- Michigan State



Nov. 25 -- at Purdue

Iowa

Sept. 2 -- Utah State

Sept. 9 -- at Iowa State

Sept. 16 -- Western Michigan

Sept. 23 -- at Penn State

Sept. 30 -- Michigan State

Oct. 7 -- Purdue

Oct. 14 -- at Wisconsin

Oct. 21 -- Minnesota

Nov. 4 -- at Northwestern

Nov. 11 -- Rutgers

Nov. 18 -- Illinois



Nov. 24 -- at Nebraska

Maryland

Sept. 2 -- Towson

Sept. 9 -- Charlotte

Sept. 16 -- Virginia

Sept. 23 -- at Michigan State

Sept. 30 -- Indiana

Oct. 7 -- at Ohio State

Oct. 14 -- Illinois

Oct. 28 -- at Northwestern

Nov. 4 -- Penn State

Nov. 11 -- at Nebraska

Nov. 18 -- Michigan



Nov. 25 -- at Rutgers

Michigan

Sept. 2 -- East Carolina

Sept. 9 -- UNLV

Sept. 16 -- Bowling Green

Sept. 23 -- Rutgers

Sept. 30 -- at Nebraska

Oct. 7 -- at Minnesota

Oct. 14 -- Indiana

Oct. 21 -- at Michigan State

Nov. 4 -- Purdue

Nov. 11 -- at Penn State

Nov. 18 -- at Maryland



Nov. 25 -- Ohio State

Michigan State

Sept. 2 -- Central Michigan

Sept. 9 -- Richmond

Sept. 16 -- Washington

Sept. 23 -- Maryland

Sept. 30 -- at Iowa

Oct. 14 -- at Rutgers

Oct. 21 -- Michigan

Oct. 28 -- at Minnesota

Nov. 4 -- Nebraska

Nov. 11 -- at Ohio State

Nov. 18 -- at Indiana



Nov. 25 -- Penn Sate

Minnesota

Aug. 31 -- Nebraska

Sept. 9 -- Eastern Michigan

Sept. 16 -- at North Carolina

Sept. 23 -- at Northwestern

Sept. 30 -- Louisiana

Oct. 7 -- Michigan

Oct. 21 -- at Iowa

Oct. 28 -- Michigan State

Nov. 4 -- Illinois

Nov. 11 -- at Purdue

Nov. 18 -- at Ohio State



Nov. 25 -- Wisconsin

Nebraska

Aug. 31 -- at Minnesota

Sept. 9 -- at Colorado

Sept. 16 -- Northern Illinois

Sept. 23 -- Louisiana Tech

Sept. 30 -- Michigan

Oct. 7 -- at Illinois

Oct. 21 -- Northwestern

Oct. 28 -- Purdue

Nov. 4 -- at Michigan State

Nov. 11 -- Maryland

Nov. 18 -- at Wisconsin



Nov. 24 -- Iowa

Northwestern

Sept. 2 -- at Rutgers

Sept. 9 -- UTEP

Sept. 16 -- at Duke

Sept. 23 -- Minnesota

Sept. 30 -- Penn State

Oct. 7 -- Howard

Oct. 21 -- at Nebraska

Oct. 28 -- Maryland

Nov. 4 -- Iowa

Nov. 11 -- at Wisconsin

Nov. 18 -- Purdue



Nov. 25 -- at Illinois

Ohio State

Sept. 2 -- at Indiana

Sept. 9 -- Youngstown State

Sept. 16 -- Western Kentucky

Sept. 23 -- at Notre Dame

Oct. 7 -- Maryland

Oct. 14 -- at Purdue

Oct. 21 -- Penn State

Oct. 28 -- at Wisconsin

Nov. 4 -- at Rutgers

Nov. 11 -- Michigan State

Nov. 18 -- Minnesota



Nov. 25 -- at Michigan

Penn State

Sept. 2 -- West Virginia

Sept. 9 -- Delaware

Sept. 16 -- at Illinois

Sept. 23 -- Iowa

Sept. 30 -- at Northwestern

Oct. 14 -- UMass

Oct. 21 -- at Ohio State

Oct. 28 -- Indiana

Nov. 4 -- at Maryland

Nov. 11 -- Michigan

Nov. 18 -- Rutgers



Nov. 25 -- Michigan State

Purdue

Sept. 2 -- Fresno State

Sept. 9 -- at Virginia Tech

Sept. 16 -- Syracuse

Sept. 23 -- Wisconsin

Sept. 30 -- Illinois

Oct. 7 -- at Iowa

Oct. 14 -- Ohio State

Oct. 28 -- at Nebraska

Nov. 4 -- at Michigan

Nov. 11 -- Minnesota

Nov. 18 -- at Northwestern



Nov. 25 -- Indiana

Rutgers

Sept. 2 -- Northwestern

Sept. 9 -- Temple

Sept. 16 -- Virginia Tech

Sept. 23 -- at Michigan

Sept. 30 -- Wagner

Oct. 7 -- at Wisconsin

Oct. 14 -- Michigan State

Oct. 21 -- at Indiana

Nov. 4 -- Ohio State

Nov. 11 -- at Iowa

Nov. 18 -- at Penn State



Nov. 25 -- Maryland

Wisconsin