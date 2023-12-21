It's an AAC vs. ACC matchup when the South Florida Bulls (6-6) and Syracuse Orange (6-6) meet in the 2023 Boca Raton Bowl on Thursday evening. Syracuse is a program in transition after firing coach Dino Babers last month. The Orange have since hired Fran Brown as their full-time head coach, but it will be Nunzio Campanile who is serving as the interim head coach in this matchup. Syracuse will also be without starting quarterback Garrett Shrader (shoulder).

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at FAU Stadium. The latest Syracuse vs. South Florida odds via SportsLine consensus list the Orange as 3-point favorites, while the over/under is 55.5. Before making any South Florida vs. Syracuse picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

South Florida vs. Syracuse spread: Syracuse -3

South Florida vs. Syracuse over/under: 55.5 points

South Florida vs. Syracuse money line: Syracuse -159, USF +133

Why South Florida can cover

USF is the more stable program in this matchup as it looks to continue its impressive turnaround. First-year head coach Alex Golesh led the Bulls to a 6-6 record, which is two more wins than the team had combined from 2020-22. Freshman quarterback Byrum Brown has been the centerpiece of the attack.

After showing flashes in 2022, Brown took over the full-time starting job in 2023 and completed 64.3% of his passes for 3,078 yards and 23 touchdowns. He added 745 yards and 11 scores on the ground. USF thrived as the underdog this season, going 5-2 against the spread.

Why Syracuse can cover

The Orange are in a state of flux, but they have arguably the best overall player in this game in running back LeQuint Allen. The 195-pound sophomore is explosive and a threat to score every time he touches the ball. He enters this matchup with 1,062 yards and nine touchdowns on 225 carries. He's also caught 36 passes for 197 yards and a TD.

Syracuse's current group of coaches and players will also be playing their final game together before new head coach Fran Brown takes over. They rallied nicely to beat Wake Forest after former coach Dino Babers was fired to become bowl eligible, so there is a proven track record that this group plays hard for each other.

