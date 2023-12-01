The Week 14 college football schedule is Championship Week, with 10 conference title games taking place on Friday and Saturday. All of the Power 5 matchups have College Football Playoff implications, and the four of those on Saturday are the first meetings of the season between the teams. The slimmest Week 14 college football spread is Florida State vs. Louisville (+1.5) in the ACC Championship Game, while the biggest favorite on the Championship Week schedule has Michigan giving 21.5 points to Iowa in the Big Ten Championship, per the latest SportsLine consensus Week 14 college football odds.

Both Michigan and Iowa have six against-the-spread wins this season, while both FSU and Louisville have five ATS losses. With the respective ATS records not lending much insight on who to back with Championship Week bets, it would certainly be beneficial to have some Week 14 college football picks advice. Before locking in any Championship Week college football picks, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

Top college football predictions for Championship Week

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 14: He is backing No. 2 Michigan (-21.5) to cover versus No. 16 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. This matchup will put one team's strength versus another's weakness as Michigan boasts the No. 1 scoring defense in the country, while Iowa ranks 124th out of 133 FBS teams in scoring. These teams have met three times since 2019, with the Wolverines winning all three. Iowa averaged just 6.6 points over those contests, and Michigan also covered in all three matchups.

The Hawkeyes have played just one ranked team in 2023, and that game was a disaster as they were shut out 31-0 by No. 7 Penn State. Going back to 2021, Iowa has lost versus the spread in its last five games against ranked squads. Recent trends have Marshall backing the Wolverines to cover as three-score favorites. Additionally, both teams have top-five scoring defenses in the nation, and the Under is a combined 15-9 for them in 2023, so Marshall also takes the Under (35) in the Big Ten Championship Game. See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for Championship Week

Friday, Dec. 1

2023 Conference USA Championship Game: New Mexico State at Liberty (-11.5, 57)

2023 Pac-12 Championship Game: Oregon vs. Washington (+10, 66.5)

Saturday, Dec 2

2023 MAC Championship Game: Miami (OH) vs. Toledo (-7.5, 44)

2023 Big 12 Championship Game: Oklahoma State vs. Texas (-15, 55)

2023 Mountain West Championship Game: Boise State at UNLV (+2.5, 59)

2023 SEC Championship Game: Georgia vs. Alabama (+5.5, 54.5)

2023 AAC Championship Game: SMU at Tulane (-3.5, 47)

2023 Sun Belt Championship Game: Appalachian State at Troy (-5, 53)

2023 ACC Championship Game: Louisville vs. Florida State (-1.5, 47.5)

2023 Big Ten Championship Game: Michigan vs. Iowa (+21.5, 35)