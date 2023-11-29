Games like the 2023 SEC Championship between No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama (4 p.m. ET, CBS) will steal the headlines heading into the Championship Week college football schedule, but there are some thrilling conference championship games below the Power 5 level as well. No. 22 Tulane will meet SMU in the American Athletic Championship on Saturday afternoon, with the Green Wave entering the game as a one-loss team. Their lone setback came against SEC foe Ole Miss in early September, but they have responded with a 10-game winning streak. They are 4-point favorites against SMU in the latest Week 14 college football odds from SportsLine consensus.

Troy will face Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Championship in the same time slot on Saturday, with the Trojans listed as 6.5-point favorites in the Championship Week college football spreads. Which teams should you back with your 2023 Championship Week college football bets? Before locking in any Championship Week college football picks, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

Top college football predictions for Championship Week

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 14: He is backing No. 2 Michigan (-23) to cover against No. 16 Iowa in the 2023 Big Ten Championship Game. That matchup is at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Iowa only faced one ranked opponent this season, getting exposed in a 31-0 loss to then-No. 7 Penn State in September. Michigan beat the Nittany Lions by nine points in mid-November, and the Wolverines are coming off a win over then-No. 2 Ohio State last week. They have won nine games in blowout fashion this season, and Iowa's struggling offense will have trouble keeping pace.

The Hawkeyes have not scored more than 22 points in a game since the end of September, finishing with just 15 points against Illinois two weeks ago and 13 points against Nebraska last week. They have leaned heavily on their defense to keep games close, going Under the total in seven straight games. Marshall expects another low-scoring game from the Hawkeyes on Saturday night, taking Michigan to cover in a contest that goes Under (35.5). See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for Championship Week

Friday, Dec. 1

2023 Conference USA Championship Game: New Mexico State at Liberty (-10.5, 54)

2023 Pac-12 Championship Game: Oregon vs. Washington (+9.5, 66.5)

Saturday, Dec 2

2023 MAC Championship Game: Miami (OH) vs. Toledo (-7.5, 44)

2023 Big 12 Championship Game: Oklahoma State vs. Texas (-14.5, 55)

2023 Mountain West Championship Game: Boise State at UNLV (+2, 58.5)

2023 SEC Championship Game: Georgia vs. Alabama (+6, 54.5)

2023 AAC Championship Game: SMU at Tulane (-4, 48)

2023 Sun Belt Championship Game: Appalachian State at Troy (-6.5, 52.5)

2023 ACC Championship Game: Louisville vs. Florida State (-2.5, 48.5)

2023 Big Ten Championship Game: Michigan vs. Iowa (+23, 35.5)