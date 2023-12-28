No. 4 Alabama changed up a critical portion of its game preparation routine in advance of its Rose Bowl showdown with No. 1 Michigan by altering its protocol for reviewing film. Crimson Tide players said Thursday they aren't watching tape on their individual devices ahead of their College Football Playoff semifinal showdown with the Wolverines, who were caught up in a sign-stealing scandal this season.

"The app we record film off ... I guess they [Michigan] were looking at other people's play calls and hand signals from the first eight games, stuff like that," Alabama receiver Isaiah Bond said.

The Crimson Tide are still watching tape but only in group settings, according to Bond, who leads Alabama with 44 receptions. Other Crimson Tide players also confirmed the change, but offensive coordinator Tommy Rees told reporters "I'm not talking about it."

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh received a three-game suspension from the Big Ten following the league's investigation into allegations that former Wolverines staffer Connor Stalions perpetrated a detailed sign-stealing scheme that flouted NCAA rules. While Stalions has been fired and Harbaugh's suspension has been served -- seemingly putting the scandal to rest for now -- the Crimson Tide are still taking extra precautions.

"We just didn't want to take no chances," offensive lineman JC Latham said, per AL.com. "It's a really big game. I think we have a really great film staff and guys who make sure our film is pretty secure but we're just taking another precaution to make sure we're all good."