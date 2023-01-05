The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs became the first Big 12 team to win a College Football Playoff game when they defeated Michigan 51-45 in the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl of all time. They now look to become the fourth team from the conference to win the title when they meet the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday. The Horned Frogs (13-1) hope to join Nebraska (1997), Oklahoma (2000) and Texas (2005) to capture the crown as they seek their first national title since 1938. Georgia (14-0) is looking to repeat and win the championship for the fourth time in program history.

Kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Cal. is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. TCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 62.5. Before locking in any TCU vs. Georgia picks, you need to see the CFP final predictions and best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on TCU vs. Georgia and just revealed its coveted picks and CFP National Championship game 2023 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of the model's picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for TCU vs. Georgia:

TCU vs. Georgia spread: Bulldogs -12.5

TCU vs. Georgia over/under: 62.5 points

TCU vs. Georgia money line: Bulldogs -450, Horned Frogs +350

UGA: The Bulldogs are 24-8 against the spread in their last 32 games following an ATS loss

TCU: The Horned Frogs are 10-3-1 ATS in their last 14 overall contests

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs displayed the heart of a champion against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl as they rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to post a 42-41 victory. Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw a pair of touchdown passes during the comeback, including a 10-yard strike to Adonai Mitchell with 46 seconds remaining that forged a tie before the decisive extra point was made. Bennett set a career high with 398 passing yards and finished with three TD tosses while also running for a score.

Bennett, who was a finalist for the 2022 Heisman Trophy, has amassed a career-best 3,823 yards through the air this season with 23 touchdown passes and is second on the team with eight rushing TDs. Over his last three contests, he has recorded nine scoring tosses and just one interception. Bennett has thrown touchdown passes to nine different players this campaign, with sophomore tight end Brock Bowers being the most frequent recipient with six TD catches. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why TCU can cover

The Horned Frogs are one of the highest-scoring teams in the country as they are tied with Alabama for fourth with an average of 41.1 points per game. The club was held under 28 points just once this season and recorded at least 42 on six occasions. TCU's offense is led by Max Duggan, who threw for a career-high 3,546 yards and finished second in voting for the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

The senior quarterback is tied for 10th in the nation with a personal-best 32 touchdown passes after registering half that amount in 10 games last season. Duggan accounted for four TDs against the Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl, throwing for a pair and running for two more. Duggan was tied for second on the team with 57 rushing yards in the game as the Horned Frogs racked up 263 on the ground behind senior running back Emari Demercado's 150-yard performance. See which side to back at SportsLine.

How to make TCU vs. Georgia picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 59 points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can see the model's pick only at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia vs. TCU in the CFP title game? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the TCU vs. Georgia spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $2,500 the last six-plus years, and find out.