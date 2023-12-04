The College Football Playoff outrage still centers around a team that played its third-team quarterback, struggled offensively, but ultimately won by double digits. Yes, times were tough for Alabama against South Florida on Sept. 16.

The Crimson Tide has just been worked by Texas the previous week at Bryant-Denny Stadium and the decision was made to sit quarterback Jalen Milroe. Nick Saban played Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner instead. It did not go well, and it looked even worse. But, hey, a win is a win, right?

Right?

Don't ask Florida State that question right now. You might get punched. In what some understandably consider a crime against (football) nature, FSU became the first undefeated Power Five conference champion to be left out of the playoff. It was all a matter of timing. The CFP Selection Committee selectively chose to remember FSU playing its third-string quarterback on Saturday, struggling offensively, but winning by double digits.

It was the difference in the Seminoles not playing for a national championship, and implications of the decision will be felt into the future.

It may hasten FSU's desperation to leave the ACC knowing the expanded playoff is going to mean expanded opportunities for the SEC and Big Ten. It may change injury reporting. What point is there in being honest about player statuses going forward? Mike Norvell would have been better off listing quarterback Jordan Travis as a game-time decision the last two weeks. Alabama chose to hold out an ineffective Milroe. FSU didn't have a choice.

And that "0" at the end of FSU's record? Apparently, that doesn't matter. It didn't in the last four-team CFP -- and that's part of the outrage. The knock on the SEC groupthink over the years by outside (read: neutral) observers has been the sense of entitlement at times. It's like everyone else is playing frisbee golf compared to real-man football down South.

That's fine if you're comparing to Alabama to Liberty or Cincinnati. This was Florida State -- with a national championship pedigree -- that won all its games. One of only four teams to do so. It beat two SEC teams along the way and sported a top-15 defense.

Ask yourself, if Alabama was undefeated and limped to the finish with two backup quarterbacks, would it have been treated the same way? Of course not. This was the committee's own groupthink that begged this question for the first time: Without FSU, is this a credible playoff?

The answer is "no," based on history, precedent and achievement. However, two things can be true at the same time.

Leaving FSU out was a travesty, an abomination and unfair. That said, the matchups ahead may make for the best CFP semifinals in the 10-year history of the four-team field.

Let's dig in.

Rose Bowl: (1) Michigan vs. (4) Alabama

If you like slobber-knocking defense, this one's for you. Michigan is attempting to become the first team to allow less than 10 points per game since (surprise!) Alabama in 2011. How's that for serendipity?

Jim Harbaugh has assembled what is perhaps the best Michigan team ever ... if the Wolverines win it all. All-American running back Blake Corum slumped statistically but is still Michigan's inspirational leader. Before breaking his leg, guard Zak Zinter might have been the best offensive lineman in the country; the offensive line has won the Joe Moore Award two years running.

Kris Jenkins is the latest in a list of All-America worthy defensive tackles. Offensively, Harbaugh will go down swinging by pounding the ball before setting up the occasional play-action pass.

The Crimson Tide are typically salty themselves on D. In fact, this unit might be better than the one that featured Will Anderson Jr. last season. Pass rusher Dallas Turner is having an All-American season. We'll probably be watching the two best defensive backs in the country as Michigan's Mike Sainristil and Alabama's Terrion Arnold each have five interceptions.

Like he was against Georgia, the difference might be Milroe. The comparisons to Tim Tebow are valid -- both as a thrower and runner. If things get close -- and they will -- there is every chance Milroe will be the best ball carrier on the field.

On some level, the existing, um, issues will be hovering over the game. Alabama remains a questionable pick to play for a championship despite winning the SEC title. (We all saw the Auburn game one week prior.) There are still doubts in some quarters as to how Michigan got to this point regarding the sign-stealing scandal.

The guess here is that talk of those issues will die down by kickoff. The Wolverines have proven resilient to, well, everything. They used the dual NCAA investigations/suspensions featuring their coach as inspiration. Hey, whatever gets you to a national championship, right?

To prove it belongs, Alabama has to win this game -- maybe the whole thing -- doesn't it? Nick Saban has won six straight CFP semifinal games in which Bama has competed.

In what should be a Rose Bowl classic that goes down to the final 5 minutes, take Alabama.

Sugar Bowl: (2) Washington vs. (3) Texas

In a weird way, both these programs have been underrated. Since the Oklahoma loss, the Longhorns have literally gotten better each week -- hanging around outside the top five until it mattered. Playing where it does (out West), Washington never gets the proper attention.

The buzz around Texas lately has been all about its CFP chances. But on the field, quarterback Quinn Ewers is finally realizing his potential. The Sugar Bowl might not be a sendoff but a preview of next season. Ewers has NFL Draft prospects.

At the line of scrimmage, he has some of the best options in the country. Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders has to get consideration as first-team All-American, even ahead of Georgia's Brock Bowers. For one, Sanders played all the games. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy is one of the program's best pass catchers of the modern era.

The 'Horns haven't suffered much from the loss of running back Jonathan Brooks. Freshman C.J. Baxter has averaged 5 yards per carry since Brooks went down with a torn ACL on Nov. 11. Byron Murphy II and T'Vondre Sweat might be the best set of defensive tackles in the country. That was Sweat with a Heisman Trophy pose after catching a touchdown pass in the Big 12 Championship Game against Oklahoma State.

Might as well call them under-Huskies in this tournament (underdogs, get it?!). The country still doesn't know enough about Washington. It's more than just Michael Penix Jr. In two absolute rock fights with Oregon, the Huskies proved to be the tougher team, even if only by a smidge.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is one of the best in the business and likes to use sort of a West Coast short passing game as a running substitute at times. Dillon Johnson has emerged as a workhorse rusher who has averaged 23 carries per game since the beginning of November.

Washington still remains the most wide-open team in this tournament. Penix will take his shots. His offense is in the top five nationally in plays of at least 10, 20 and 30 yards. It has to be because the Huskies are 93rd nationally in total defense, which would be the worst such-ranked unit to win a national championship since the start of the BCS era.

Washington haven't been this good since Don James led the Huskies to a share of the 1991 national championship. The Pac-12 hasn't been this good since the USC dynasty of 2003-05.

This should be a shootout. In fact, if you want to make some money, consider that all four teams are in the top 20 in scoring and in the top 22 in points per possession. Take the over at every opportunity!

And take Texas in this one because it is more of a complete team.

College Football Playoff early predictions

Dodd: See, what we've done above is set up a Texas-Alabama rematch. Both teams are better than they were during the first meeting Sept. 9. Milroe has learned how to take care of the ball. Texas' defense is much improved. This time, the 'Horns make it a sweep winning the program's first national championship since 2005. Is Texas back? Before answering, order up. Vince Young will be buying the first round.

Here's how our CBS Sports college football experts are picking the winners straight up with nearly a month to go until the games.