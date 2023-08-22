College football fans have waited well over 200 days to watch a meaningful game, and they'll finally get their wish on Saturday, Aug. 26, as the Week 0 college football schedule unfolds. Seven games are the slate, and while it doesn't offer the huge menu that Labor Day Weekend will bring, bettors are studying these matchups closely looking for some early-season hits. Notre Dame vs. Navy at 2:30 p.m. ET in Ireland on Saturday is one of the spotlight matchups, and the Irish are 20.5-point favorites in the latest Week 0 college football odds from the SportsLine consensus.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Top college football predictions for Week 0

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Saturday: Hawaii (+17.5) stays within the spread at Vanderbilt in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff Saturday in Nashville. Vanderbilt is the only SEC team in action during Week 0.

It's a rematch of last year's opener in Honolulu where Vanderbilt ran away with a 63-10 victory over the Rainbow Warriors. That was the debut for coach Timmy Chang, and things settled in a bit for Hawaii after that point. The Rainbow Warriors picked up wins over Nevada and UNLV late in the season and became undervalued in the betting market, covering in seven of the final eight games.

Vanderbilt, meanwhile, has struggled in non-conference play at home, which Marshall has identified as a key trend for this season-opening matchup

"Vandy is 0-5 vs. spread as non-conference host for Clark Lea (since 2021), and 4-7 vs. line last season after UH opener. Tech edge-slight to Hawaii, based on team trends," Marshall told SportsLine. See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for Saturday, Aug. 26

Saturday, Aug. 26

Navy vs. Notre Dame (-20.5, 50.5)

UTEP at Jacksonville State (+1, 52)

UMass at New Mexico State (-8, 44.5)

Ohio at San Diego State (-3, 49)

Hawaii at Vanderbilt (-17.5, 55)

San Jose State at USC (-30, 64.5)

FIU at Louisiana Tech (-10.5, 59)