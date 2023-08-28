After just seven games in Week 0, the Week 1 college football schedule is loaded with action on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. It'll be the season debut for most programs, so bettors will be looking for past trends that give them an edge. Among the notable Week 1 college football odds via the SportsLine consensus, Utah is -6.5 against Florida, North Carolina is -2.5 against South Carolina and LSU is -2.5 against Florida State.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Top college football predictions for Week 1

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 1: No. 12 Tennessee (-28) covers against Virginia in Nashville at noon ET on Saturday. It's technically a neutral venue but the Vols should have the substantial crowd edge playing in their state's capital, located around 180 miles from Knoxville.

This matchup is a story of programs that went completely opposite directions last year. Virginia was 3-7 (1-6 ACC) in Tony Elliott's debut in 2022. Tennessee, meanwhile, took a big step forward in Year 2 under Josh Heupel, going 10-2 and pushing for a playoff spot.

The Vols have a lot of offensive production to replace, but they're hopeful quarterback Joe Milton and receivers such as Bru McCoy and Squirrel White will be up for the challenge.

"Rough debut last year for Tony Elliott at UVA (3-7 SU and 4-6 vs line) -- Cavs also didn't cover in three tries outside of ACC," Marshall told SportsLine. "Josh Heupel covered all five non-SEC for Vols last season, when UT was also 6-2 laying double digits."

College football odds for Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 31

Kent State at UCF (-37, 57.5)

NC State at UConn (+15, 46.5)

Nebraska at Minnesota (-7.5, 43.5)

Florida at Utah (-6.5, 45.5)

Friday, Sept. 1

Miami (OH) at Miami (-17, 45)

Central Michigan at Michigan State (-14.5, 47.5)

Louisville at Georgia Tech (+8, 49.5)

Stanford at Hawaii (+3.5, 60.5)

Saturday, Sept. 2

East Carolina at Michigan (-17.5, 56)

Arkansas State at Oklahoma (-35, 58)

Colorado at TCU (-20.5, 60.5)

Virginia vs. Tennessee (-28, 57.5)

Ohio State at Indiana (+30, 60)

Boise State at Washington (-14.5, 58.5)

Washington State at Colorado State (+12, 54.5)

North Carolina vs. South Carolina (+2.5, 64.5)

MTSU at Alabama (-39, 51.5)

Texas Tech at Wyoming (+14, 52)

West Virginia at Penn State (-20.5, 50.5)

Coastal Carolina at UCLA (-14.5, 65)

Sunday, Sept. 3

Northwestern at Rutgers (-6.5, 40.5)

Oregon State at San Jose State (+16.5, 54.5)

LSU vs. Florida State (+2.5, 58)

Monday, Sept. 4

Clemson at Duke (+12.5, 55.5)