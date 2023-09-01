No. 21 North Carolina will try to make noise in the ACC this year, but it opens the season with a non-conference matchup against South Carolina on Saturday during the Week 1 college football schedule. The Tar Heels return quarterback Drake Maye, who threw for more than 4,300 yards and 38 touchdowns last season. South Carolina has an experienced quarterback as well, with Spencer Rattler looking to build on a strong 2022 campaign. The Gamecocks are 2.5-point underdogs in the Week 1 college football odds, according to the SportsLine Consensus.

Another anticipated game in Week 1 features No. 5 LSU (-2.5) vs. No. 8 Florida State on Sunday night. Expectations are sky-high for both teams, but which team should you include in your Week 1 college football bets? Before locking in any college football picks for Week 1 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 1 and evaluated each matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 1

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 1: No. 12 Tennessee (-28) covers against Virginia in Nashville at noon ET on Saturday. These teams are trending in opposite directions entering the season, as the Vols went 11-2 while Virginia lost six of its final seven games last season. Tennessee had no problem covering large spreads in 2022, going 7-2 against the spread in its last nine games. The Vols lost several key pieces from their explosive offense, but veteran quarterback Joe Milton has plenty of starting experience and talent around him.

Milton led Tennessee to a 56-0 win over Vanderbilt at the end of the regular season and a 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl, easily covering the spread in both games. Virginia's offense was dismal last year, scoring 20 points or less in eight of its final nine outings and ranking No. 126 in scoring. Tennessee's up-tempo style and improved defense will allow it to cover the large spread against a struggling program in Week 1. See which other picks to make here.

How to make college football picks for Week 1

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's found an alarming 19-9 trend that leads to an edge for one overlooked team. Get betting analysis for each matchup at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and what alarming trend points to one side? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams to back, all from the legendary Vegas expert who has won multiple handicapping titles, and find out.

College football odds for Week 1

See full Week 1 college football picks at SportsLine.

Friday, Sept. 1

Miami (OH) at Miami (-16.5, 45)

Central Michigan at Michigan State (-14, 45)

Louisville at Georgia Tech (+7.5, 49.5)

Stanford at Hawaii (+3, 55)

Saturday, Sept. 2

East Carolina at Michigan (-36, 51.5)

Arkansas State at Oklahoma (-36, 58)

Colorado at TCU (-20.5, 60.5)

Virginia vs. Tennessee (-28, 57.5)

Ohio State at Indiana (+30, 60)

Boise State at Washington (-14.5, 58.5)

Washington State at Colorado State (+12, 54.5)

North Carolina vs. South Carolina (+2.5, 64.5)

MTSU at Alabama (-39, 51.5)

Texas Tech at Wyoming (+14, 52)

West Virginia at Penn State (-20.5, 50.5)

Coastal Carolina at UCLA (-14.5, 65)

Sunday, Sept. 3

Northwestern at Rutgers (-6.5, 40.5)

Oregon State at San Jose State (+16.5, 54.5)

LSU vs. Florida State (+2.5, 58)

Monday, Sept. 4

Clemson at Duke (+12.5, 55.5)