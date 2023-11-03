No. 6 Oregon will get a break from facing ranked opponents when it hosts unranked California on Saturday during the Week 10 college football schedule. The Ducks have already faced three top-25 teams this season, and they are playing No. 20 USC next week. They are 24.5-point favorites against the Golden Bears in the latest Week 10 college football odds from SportsLine consensus. This is a potential trap game for Oregon, so should you back the Ducks with your Week 10 college football bets?

Another important Pac-12 battle will take place in Los Angeles on Saturday night when No. 20 USC hosts No. 5 Washington. The Trojans have lost two of their last three games, but they are only 3-point underdogs in the Week 10 college football spreads. Before locking in any Week 10 college football picks on that game or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Top college football predictions for Week 10

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 10: Arkansas (+3.5) covers at Florida in a noon ET SEC matchup. While the Razorbacks have lost six straight games, they have covered the spread in three of their last five outings. They played one-score games against LSU, Ole Miss and Alabama before holding Mississippi State to just one touchdown their last time out.

The Razorbacks are coming off their bye week, giving their offense time to rest and prepare for this game. Senior quarterback KJ Jefferson has accounted for nearly 2,000 total yards and 15 touchdowns, with Arkansas going Over the total in 13 of its last 20 games over the past two seasons. Florida has been playing high-scoring games as well, cashing the Over in four of its last five games.

Those high-scoring games have not translated into against-the-spread success for the Gators, who are just 3-6 ATS in their last nine outings. Marshall expects both trends to continue on Saturday, as he is taking the Razorbacks to cover in a game that goes Over the total (49). See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for top Week 10 games

Friday, Nov. 3

Boston College vs. Syracuse (-2, 50.5)

Colorado State vs. Wyoming (-6, 42.5)

Saturday, Nov. 4

UConn vs. Tennessee (-35, 53)

Notre Dame vs. Clemson (+3, 46)

Arkansas vs. Florida (-5.5, 49)

Ohio State vs. Rutgers (+18.5, 43)

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss (-4.5, 53.5)

Kansas State vs. Texas (-5.5, 51.5)

Arizona State vs. Utah (-11, 41.5)

Army vs. Air Force (-18.5, 33.5)

Missouri vs. Georgia (-16, 56)

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville (-9.5, 48.5)

Penn State vs. Maryland (+10.5, 50)

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh (+21.5, 51)

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State (+6, 62)

California vs. Oregon (-24, 57)

Purdue vs. Michigan (-32.5, 48.5)

Washington vs. USC (+4, 76.5)

LSU vs. Alabama (-3.5, 60.5)

Oregon State vs. Colorado (+13, 63)

UCLA vs. Arizona (+2.5, 53.5)