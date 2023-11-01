Four ranked matchups highlight the Week 10 college football schedule, including what could be a matchup of last year's Heisman winner versus potentially this year's winner. Caleb Williams and No. 24 USC will host Michael Penix Jr. and No. 5 Washington at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Huskies favored by 3.5 points in the Week 10 college football lines via SportsLine consensus. Penix is the favorite per the latest Heisman odds as he leads FBS in passing yards and ranks third in passing TDs.

Another top-25 contest is Texas vs. Kansas State at noon ET, which is their first ranked matchup since 2012. The Longhorns own a six-game win streak in the head-to-head series, and Texas is a 4-point favorite according to the Week 10 college football spreads. Before locking in any Week 10 college football picks for those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 10 and evaluated each matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 10

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 10: Arkansas (+6) covers at Florida in a noon ET SEC matchup. The Hogs have played above expectations on the road this season, going 3-1 against the spread in away games compared to 0-3 ATS at home.

Perhaps no stat in all of football correlates more so with success than turnover differential, and Arkansas has an edge in that department. It's +3 in regards to that, while Florida is -3 on the season. The Gators have just two games all year in which they have more takeaways than giveaways, but they are 1-5 ATS when they don't win the turnover battle.

The teams have often engaged in high-scoring affairs when playing at the Swamp as their five previous games at Florida have averaged 63.8 total points. With these factors, Marshall is solidly behind both the Over (49.5) and Arkansas covering as 6-point underdogs. See which other picks to make here.

How to make college football picks for Week 10

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's found an alarming 18-4-2 spread trend that makes one pick a huge value on Saturday. Get betting analysis for each matchup at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and what alarming 18-4-2 trend makes one pick a huge value? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams to back, all from the legendary Vegas expert who has won multiple handicapping titles, and find out.

College football odds for top Week 10 games

See Week 10 college football picks at SportsLine.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Ball State vs. Bowling Green (-5, 40)

Kent State vs. Akron (-4, 38)

Thursday, Nov. 2

TCU vs. Texas Tech (-3, 59.5)

Wake Forest vs. Duke (-12.5, 45)

South Alabama vs. Troy (-5, 45.5)

Friday, Nov. 3

Boston College vs. Syracuse (-2, 51)

Colorado State vs. Wyoming (-7, 41.5)

Saturday, Nov. 4

UConn vs. Tennessee (-35, 53)

Notre Dame vs. Clemson (+3, 46)

Arkansas vs. Florida (-5.5, 49)

Ohio State vs. Rutgers (+18.5, 43)

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss (-4.5, 53.5)

Kansas State vs. Texas (-5.5, 51.5)

Arizona State vs. Utah (-11, 41.5)

Army vs. Air Force (-18.5, 33.5)

Missouri vs. Georgia (-16, 56)

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville (-9.5, 48.5)

Penn State vs. Maryland (+10.5, 50)

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh (+21.5, 51)

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State (+6, 62)

California vs. Oregon (-24, 57)

Purdue vs. Michigan (-32.5, 48.5)

Washington vs. USC (+4, 76.5)

LSU vs. Alabama (-3.5, 60.5)

Oregon State vs. Colorado (+13, 63)

UCLA vs. Arizona (+2.5, 53.5)