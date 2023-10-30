Mid-week MACtion returns during the Week 10 college football schedule with two MAC games on both Tuesday and Wednesday. There are two Power Five matchups on Thursday and one on Friday, setting the stage for another loaded slate on Saturday. There are four ranked matchups that day, with No. 1 Georgia hosting No. 14 Missouri at 3:30 p.m. ET and No. 8 Alabama hosting LSU at 7:45 p.m. ET in a SEC on CBS doubleheader. The latest Week 10 college football odds via SportsLine consensus list the Bulldogs at -15.5 and the Crimson Tide at -3.

Elsewhere, No. 5 Washington will go on the road to take on No. 24 USC (+4) at 7:30 p.m. ET and No. 7 Texas (-4) hosts No. 25 Kansas State at noon ET. What are the best values and trends you need to know about for the Week 10 college football lines? Before locking in any Week 10 college football picks for that game or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Top college football predictions for Week 10

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 10: He's backing Arkansas (+6) to stay within the spread at Florida in a noon ET kickoff. He's also backing the Over 49 in that SEC matchup.

Coach Sam Pittman is feeling the heat in Fayetteville because of the 1-6 start overall. However, the Razorbacks have played virtually everybody tight, and that's led to a more respectable 4-4 ATS record. Florida, meanwhile, just took a crushing loss against Georgia, that realistically takes the Gators out of divisional contention.

"The Razorbacks are on a debilitating six-game straight-up losing streak, but have covered three of last five," Marshall said. "The Razorbacks are 3-1 as underdogs this season and Sam Pittman is 15-8 as underdog with Arkansas since 2020. Gators have also gone Over last four in 2023. "See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for top Week 10 games

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan (+3.5, 44.5)

Buffalo vs. Toledo (-15.5, 51.5)

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Ball State vs. Bowling Green (-5.5, 40)

Kent State vs. Akron (-3, 39)

Thursday, Nov. 2

TCU vs. Texas Tech (-3, 59)

Wake Forest vs. Duke (-12.5, 45.5)

South Alabama vs. Troy (-6, 46.5)

Friday, Nov. 3

Boston College vs. Syracuse (-3, 51)

Colorado State vs. Wyoming (-7, 43.5)

Saturday, Nov. 4

UConn vs. Tennessee (-35, 53)

Notre Dame vs. Clemson (+3, 46)

Arkansas vs. Florida (-5.5, 49)

Ohio State vs. Rutgers (+18.5, 43)

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss (-4.5, 53.5)

Kansas State vs. Texas (-5.5, 51.5)

Arizona State vs. Utah (-11, 41.5)

Army vs. Air Force (-18.5, 33.5)

Missouri vs. Georgia (-16, 56)

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville (-9.5, 48.5)

Penn State vs. Maryland (+10.5, 50)

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh (+21.5, 51)

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State (+6, 62)

California vs. Oregon (-24, 57)

Purdue vs. Michigan (-32.5, 48.5)

Washington vs. USC (+4, 76.5)

LSU vs. Alabama (-3.5, 60.5)

Oregon State vs. Colorado (+13, 63)

UCLA vs. Arizona (+2.5, 53.5)