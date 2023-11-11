While there are several large Week 11 college football spreads featuring ranked teams, there are also some tight games expected on the Week 11 college football schedule. No. 13 Tennessee is a 2.5-point road favorite at No. 14 Missouri in a pivotal SEC East battle (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS), according to the Week 11 college football odds from SportsLine consensus. Missouri had its SEC title hopes dashed in a 30-21 loss to Georgia last week, while Tennessee is still alive heading into this game. The Bulldogs can end the discussion with a win over No. 9 Ole Miss later in the day, though.

Georgia is a 10.5-point favorite in the Week 11 college football spreads, as it tries to extend its 26-game winning streak and punch another trip to the SEC title game. Should you include the Bulldogs in your Week 11 college football bets? Before locking in any Week 11 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Top college football predictions for Week 11

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 11: Alabama (-11) covers at Kentucky in a noon ET SEC matchup that also goes Over the total (47).

The Crimson Tide fell slightly out of the national picture when they lost to Texas in September, but they have re-entered the College Football Playoff conversation with seven consecutive victories. They beat then-No. 14 LSU last week, putting them on track for a showdown with Georgia in the SEC title game next month. Quarterback Jalen Milroe set a team record by rushing for four touchdowns in the win over the Tigers, finishing with 155 rushing yards.

He has thrown for 1,836 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions while adding nine scores on the ground. Kentucky has lost three of its last four games, and it only has one win in its last six games as an underdog. The Wildcats and Crimson Tide have gone Over in four of their last six head-to-head meetings, and Marshall expects Alabama to cruise in another high-scoring game on Saturday. See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for top Week 11 games

Saturday, Nov. 11

Alabama vs. Kentucky (+11, 47)

Michigan vs. Penn State (+4.5, 45)

Texas Tech vs. Kansas (-4, 62.5)

Arizona vs. Colorado (+10, 54.5)

Missouri vs. Tennessee (-2.5, 58.5)

Miami vs. Florida State (-14.5, 51)

Oklahoma State vs. UCF (+2.5, 65.5)

Utah vs. Washington (-8.5, 49.5)

Ole Miss vs. Georgia (-11, 58.5)

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma (-11.5, 59.5)

Michigan State vs. Ohio State (-31.5, 47)

Florida vs. LSU (-14.5, 67)

Texas vs. TCU (+12.5, 55)

USC vs. Oregon (-16, 77)