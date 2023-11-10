Teams with opposite spread trends meet up during the Week 11 college football schedule when USC travels to take on No. 6 Oregon at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Week 11 college football odds via SportsLine consensus list the Ducks as 15-point favorites. Oregon is 7-1 against the spread this season, while USC is just 2-8 ATS. It appears that the betting market is adjusting, as USC is by far the biggest underdog it has been all season. Has this spread gone too far, or is Oregon going to cover yet again?

Elsewhere on the Week 11 college football schedule, No. 2 Georgia is -10.5 against No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 5 Washington is -8.5 against No. 18 Utah and No. 13 Tennessee is -1.5 against No. 14 Missouri in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS game. Before locking in any Week 11 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

Top college football predictions for Week 11

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 11: Alabama (-11) covers on the road against Kentucky in a SEC matchup at noon ET.

Alabama is 38-2-1 all-time against Kentucky, including winning the last seven matchups. The Crimson Tide throttled Kentucky, 63-3, in their last meeting in 2020. Alabama is also coming off its best offensive performance in SEC play this season with six touchdowns in a 42-28 win over LSU.

The Crimson Tide are 6-3 against the spread this season and four of their last games have gone Over the point total. Kentucky hasn't covered the spread in any of its three losses this season as its games have gone Over the point total in five of the last six contests. These trends are part of the reason Marshall likes Alabama to cover the spread and the game to go Over 47 points. See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for top Week 11 games

Friday, Nov. 10

North Texas vs. SMU (-19.5, 66.5)

Wyoming vs. UNLV (-3.5, 51.5)

Saturday, Nov. 11

Alabama vs. Kentucky (+11, 47)

Michigan vs. Penn State (+4.5, 44.5)

Texas Tech vs. Kansas (-3.5, 61)

Arizona vs. Colorado (+10, 55)

Missouri vs. Tennessee (-1, 58.5)

Miami vs. Florida State (-14.5, 50)

Oklahoma State vs. UCF (+2.5, 64)

Utah vs. Washington (-9, 54.5)

Ole Miss vs. Georgia (-11,59)

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma (-12.5, 58)

Michigan State vs. Ohio State (-31.5, 47)

Florida vs. LSU (-13.5, 63.5)

Texas vs. TCU (+10, 53)

USC vs. Oregon (-15, 73.5)