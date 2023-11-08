The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs can clinch the SEC East with a win on Saturday as they take on No. 9 Ole Miss in Athens at 7 p.m. ET. The SportsLine consensus Week 11 college football odds list the Bulldogs at -11. There's a chance, however, that Georgia will already have the East wrapped up, depending on what happens in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup between No. 14 Missouri and No. 13 Tennessee. A Missouri win would eliminate the Vols and hand the Bulldogs the East crown, while a Tennessee win would force Georgia to win either against Ole Miss or against the Vols in Week 12. Tennessee is a 1-point road favorite against the Tigers.

Elsewhere, No. 3 Michigan is a 4.5-point road favorite at No. 10 Penn State, No. 8 Alabama is -10.5 at Kentucky and No. 5 Washington is -9.5 against No. 18 Utah. Before locking in any Week 11 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 11 and evaluated each matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 11

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 11: No. 8 Alabama covers the double-digit line (-10.5) at Kentucky in a noon ET matchup on Saturday.

Alabama has completely owned Kentucky in football historically with a 38-2-1 record. The Tide are riding a seven-game winning streak in the series and only one of those matchups was decided by single digits. Alabama's last three wins over Kentucky came by a 145-16 margin.

Looking at more recent history, the Tide have found their stride this year and have won six in a row outright and have gone 4-2 ATS during that span. Kentucky beat a struggling Mississippi State squad in Week 10, but dropped its prior three games. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has thrown for at least 219 yards in three straight games and he exploded for a 20-155-4 rushing line against LSU last week.

The Tide have multiple ways to move the ball against Kentucky and Marshall sees them covering in a game that will also go Over the total (48), since Bama games have gone Over in eight the last 11 times. See which other picks to make here.

How to make college football picks for Week 11

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's found an alarming 10-1 spread trend that makes one pick a huge value on Saturday. Get betting analysis for each matchup at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and what alarming 10-1 trend makes one pick a huge value? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams to back, all from the legendary Vegas expert who has won multiple handicapping titles, and find out.

College football odds for top Week 11 games

See Week 11 college football picks at SportsLine.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Bowling Green vs. Kent State (+10, 40.5)

Akron vs. Miami (OH) (-18, 39.5)

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo (-19.5, 46.5)

Thursday, Nov. 9

Virginia vs. Louisville (-20, 50.5)

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana (-12, 53.5)

Friday, Nov. 10

North Texas vs. SMU (-17, 68.5)

Wyoming vs. UNLV (-5.5, 50.5)

Saturday, Nov. 11

Alabama vs. Kentucky (+10.5, 49)

Michigan vs. Penn State (+4.5, 44.5)

Texas Tech vs. Kansas (-3.5, 61)

Arizona vs. Colorado (+10, 55)

Missouri vs. Tennessee (-1, 58.5)

Miami vs. Florida State (-14.5, 50)

Oklahoma State vs. UCF (+2.5, 64)

Utah vs. Washington (-9, 54.5)

Ole Miss vs. Georgia (-11,59)

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma (-12.5, 58)

Michigan State vs. Ohio State (-31.5, 47)

Florida vs. LSU (-13.5, 63.5)

Texas vs. TCU (+10, 53)

USC vs. Oregon (-15, 73.5)