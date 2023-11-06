The Week 11 college football schedule features three-game MACtion slates on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by two games on both Thursday and Friday. That sets the stage for a loaded Saturday slate highlighted by a key Big Ten East battle between No. 3 Michigan and No. 11 Penn State. SportsLine consensus lists the Wolverines as 4.5-point road favorites in the Week 11 college football odds.

Other Week 11 college football lines of note include No. 5 Washington (-9) vs. No. 18 Utah, No. 2 Georgia (-11) vs. No. 10 Ole Miss and No. 17 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Missouri (+1) in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS game Before locking in any Week 11 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 11: No. 8 Alabama (-10.5) covers on the road against Kentucky in a noon ET SEC matchup. He also is going Over 49 on the total points in that game.

After a setback against Texas earlier in the year, the Tide are now rolling. They've won six straight and have gone 4-2 ATS during that span, which included three matchups against ranked opponents. Jalen Milroe has completely settled in as the starting quarterback after an uneven start, and he's creating explosive plays both throwing and running.

Kentucky, meanwhile, has lost three of its last four and is also 1-3 ATS during that span. Alabama needs style points as it tries to work its way up the College Football Playoff rankings, and Marshall believes the trends point in the Tide's favor on Saturday.

"These teams haven't met since Covid 2020 season when the Tide rolled 66-3," Marshall told SportsLine. "Mark Stoops has covers in last two as dog after 5-1 spread mark getting points last season. Bama is 5-1 vs. line in last six this season and on an 8-3 Over run since late 2022." See which other picks to make here.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan (-3.5, 56.5)

Ball State vs. Northern Illinois (-10, 43)

Ohio vs. Buffalo (+7, 44)

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Bowling Green vs. Kent State (+8, 41)

Akron vs. Miami(OH) (-17, 43.5)

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo (-19, 46.5)

Thursday, Nov. 9

Virginia vs. Louisville (-20, 51.5)

Southern Miss vs. Louisiana (-12, 53.5)

Friday, Nov. 10

North Texas vs. SMU (-16.5, 67.5)

Wyoming vs. UNLV (-4.5, 51.5)

Saturday, Nov. 11

Alabama vs. Kentucky (+10.5, 49)

Michigan vs. Penn State (+4.5, 44.5)

Texas Tech vs. Kansas (-3.5, 61)

Arizona vs. Colorado (+10, 55)

Miami vs. Florida State (-14.5, 50)

Oklahoma State vs. UCF (+2.5, 64)

Utah vs. Washington (-9, 54.5)

Ole Miss vs. Georgia (-11,59)

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma (-12.5, 58)

Michigan State vs. Ohio State (-31.5, 47)

Florida vs. LSU (-13.5, 63.5)

Texas vs. TCU (+10, 53)

USC vs. Oregon (-15, 73.5)