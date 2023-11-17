No. 5 Washington is one of five undefeated teams in the polls, yet the Huskies find themselves as one of the outside teams looking in at the latest College Football Playoffs. Washington will have a chance to prove itself as one of the best four teams in the nation with a road matchup against No. 11 Oregon State on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Oregon State is a 1-point favorite in the latest Week 12 college football odds from the SportsLine consensus to end Washington's undefeated season and significantly damper its College Football Playoff hopes. Which side should you include in Week 12 College football bets?

No. 1 Georgia (-10) at No. 18 Tennessee, No. 17 Arizona (-1) against No. 22 Utah and No. 3 Michigan (-19) at Maryland are other highlights of the Week 12 college football schedule. Should you include any of these games in Week 12 college football bets? Before locking in any Week 12 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Top college football predictions for Week 12

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 12: He is backing No. 19 Notre Dame to cover the 24.5-point spread against Wake Forest in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup in South Bend on Saturday.

The Fighting Irish are 5-1 this season with their only loss coming to undefeated Ohio State, 17-14, after allowing a touchdown with one second left in the fourth quarter. Notre Dame has won its other five home games by an average of 39 points, including a 58-7 win over Pittsburgh in its last home game on October 28. The Fighting Irish are 3-1-1 against the spread in South Bend this season.

Wake Forest enters on a three-game losing streak and dropping six of its last seven contests. Wake Forest's only win over that span was 21-17 at home against Pittsburgh, who Notre Dame beat with ease. Notre Dame running back Audric Estime has at least 99 total yards in each of his last three games with six touchdowns and Wake Forest allowed 266 rushing yards to NC State last week. Marshall thinks Notre Dame's offense is too much for Wake Forest and that another one-sided contest is ahead. See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for top Week 12 games

Friday, Nov. 17

USF vs. UTSA (-16, 66.5)

Colorado vs. Washington State (-4, 62)

Saturday, Nov. 18

Michigan vs. Maryland (+21, 50.5)

Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.) (+1.5, 47.5)

Rutgers vs. Penn State (-20.5, 43)

Oklahoma vs. BYU (+24, 57)

Utah vs. Arizona (PK, 44.5)

North Carolina vs. Clemson (-7.5, 58)

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame (-24.5, 47.5)

Georgia vs. Tennessee (+10, 59)

Illinois vs. Iowa (-4, 30.5)

Minnesota vs. Ohio State (-28.5, 49)

Oklahoma State vs. Houston (+7.5, 59.5)

Oregon vs. Arizona State (+22.5, 54)

Kansas vs. Kansas State (+7.5, 55.5)

Florida vs. Missouri (-11, 59.5)

Washington vs. Oregon State (PK, 64)

Texas vs. Iowa State (+9, 48.5)

LSU vs. Georgia State (+31.5, 71.5)