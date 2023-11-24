No. 14 LSU isn't in the SEC title or College Football Playoff mix, but it still has plenty to play for heading into its game against Texas A&M on Saturday during the Week 13 college football schedule. Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels leads the country in total offense, and he will try to make one more Heisman Trophy push against the Aggies. Daniels is facing a Texas A&M defense that ranks eighth nationally, allowing 286.5 yards per game. The Aggies, who are playing in their second game under interim head coach Elijah Robertson, are 11.5-point road underdogs in the Week 13 college football odds from SportsLine consensus.

Another important SEC West battle will take place on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS when Auburn hosts No. 8 Alabama in the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide, who are riding a nine-game winning streak, are 13.5-point favorites in the Week 13 college football spreads. Before locking in any Week 13 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 13 and evaluated each matchup.

Top college football predictions for Week 13

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 13: He says Clemson (-7.5) covers at South Carolina in a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday, and he also likes the Under (49) in that Palmetto Bowl matchup.

South Carolina has struggled in its games against ranked teams this season, losing all four of them by double digits. The most recent attempt came against then-No. 20 Missouri last month, as the Tigers cruised to a 34-12 win. This will be another tall task against different Tigers, with Clemson having won seven of the last eight meetings between these teams.

The Tigers are riding a three-game winning streak that includes impressive wins over then-No. 15 Notre Dame and then-No. 20 North Carolina. Sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik has thrown for a combined 424 total yards and five touchdowns in his last two games, while Clemson's defense has allowed 31 points or fewer in every game this season. The Tigers and Gamecocks have gone Under in five of their last six meetings at Williams-Brice Stadium, and Marshall expects that trend to continue on Saturday. See which other picks to make here.

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's fading a team that's 1-11 against the spread in its last dozen games.

College football odds for top Week 13 games

College football odds for top Week 13 games

Friday, Nov. 24

Iowa vs. Nebraska (-2.5, 24.5)

TCU vs. Oklahoma (-9.5, 63.5)

UTSA vs. Tulane (-3, 52)

Missouri vs. Arkansas (+9, 54)

Texas Tech vs. Texas (-14, 53)

Penn State vs. Michigan State (+22, 42.5)

Oregon State vs. Oregon (-14, 62.5)

Saturday, Nov. 25

Kentucky vs. Louisville (-7, 51)

Ohio State vs. Michigan (-3.5, 46.5)

Texas A&M vs. LSU (-10.5, 66.5)

Colorado vs. Utah (-22, 52.5)

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee (-26, 56.5)

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia (+2.5, 53)

Alabama vs. Auburn (+14.5, 49)

BYU vs. Oklahoma State (-17.5, 56.5)

Arizona vs. Arizona State (+11.5, 51)

Washington State vs. Washington (-16.5)

Florida State vs. Florida (+6.5, 51)

Notre Dame vs. Stanford (+25, 51.5)

Kansas vs. Cincinnati (+6, 58.5)

Clemson vs. South Carolina (+7, 52)

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (+23, 60)

North Carolina vs. NC State (+2, 55)

Iowa State vs. Kansas State (-11.5, 47.5)