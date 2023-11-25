No. 25 Liberty can complete a perfect regular season when it travels to UTEP on Saturday afternoon during the Week 13 college football schedule. The Flames have won nine of their 11 games by double digits, including a 49-25 win over UMass last week. They are 17-point favorites against UTEP in the Week 13 college football odds from SportsLine consensus. Another team trying to wrap up a 12-0 campaign is No. 5 Florida State, which has to overcome losing star quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending leg injury. The Seminoles are 6.5-point favorites against Florida on Saturday night in the Week 13 college football spreads.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Top college football predictions for Week 13

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 13: He says Clemson (-7.5) covers at South Carolina in a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday in a rivalry known as the Palmetto Bowl, and he also likes the Under (49) in that matchup.

While Clemson's season has not lived up to the program's lofty expectations, the Tigers have caught fire down the stretch. They have rattled off a three-game winning streak that includes a pair of wins over top-20 teams along with a 42-21 win over Georgia Tech. Their latest victory came in a 31-20 win over then-No. 20 North Carolina last week, as running back Will Shipley rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

The rushing attack kept North Carolina's dangerous offense on the sidelines throughout the game, as Clemson controlled nearly 40 minutes of possession. That will be a similar goal for the Tigers on Saturday night as they face South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler. Marshall expects them to succeed in keeping Rattler off the field, especially since these teams have gone Under the total in five of their last six meetings in Columbia. See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for top Week 13 games

Saturday, Nov. 25

Kentucky vs. Louisville (-8, 49.5)

Ohio State vs. Michigan (-3.5, 46.5)

Texas A&M vs. LSU (-12.5, 66.5)

Colorado vs. Utah (-20.5, 46.5)

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee (-27, 58)

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia (+2.5, 52.5)

Alabama vs. Auburn (+13.5, 47.5)

BYU vs. Oklahoma State (-16.5, 56.5)

Arizona vs. Arizona State (+12.5, 50)

Washington State vs. Washington (-15.5, 66)

Florida State vs. Florida (+6.5, 49)

Notre Dame vs. Stanford (+26, 50)

Kansas vs. Cincinnati (+7, 58.5)

Clemson vs. South Carolina (+7.5, 49)

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (+24, 60)

North Carolina vs. NC State (+2.5, 55)

Iowa State vs. Kansas State (-10, 45.5)