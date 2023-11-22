It's time to play The Game. The Saturday Week 13 college football schedule kicks off with possibly the game of the year as No. 3 Michigan hosts No. 2 Ohio State at noon ET. This rivalry contest, which has been nicknamed The Game, will garner more attention this season with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh unable to be on the sideline on game day. It's become the biggest story in college football and that will only add to the hype. Michigan is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Week 13 college football odds via SportsLine consensus. Michigan has won its last two matchups, snapping an eight-game Ohio State winning streak. Michigan leads the all-time series, 60-51-6, so what side should you include in Week 13 college football bets?

The college football rivalry week schedule includes top matchups such as No. 6 Oregon (-13.5) vs. No. 16 Oregon State, No. 4 Washington (-16.5) vs. Washington State, No. 8 Alabama (-14.5) vs. Auburn (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS) and No. 5 Florida State (-6.5) at Florida after the Seminoles lost starting quarterback Jordan Travis (leg). Before locking in any Week 13 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 13 and evaluated each matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 13

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 13: He says Clemson (-7) covers at South Carolina in a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday in a rivalry known as the Palmetto Bowl. He also likes the Under (52) in that matchup.

Clemson enters on a three-game winning streak, including defeating No. 20 North Carolina, 31-20, at home last week. South Carolina snapped Clemson's seven-game winning streak in this rivalry with a 31-30 win in Clemson last season, which was a crucial loss in keeping the Tigers out of the College Football playoff. Marshall believes even though Clemson is out of the playoff race this season, that revenge factor will play a role on Saturday.

Clemson held North Carolina quarterback Drake May, who is expected to be one of the first selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, to a season-low 44% completion percentage and 209 passing yards, his second-fewest of the season, last week. Combine that with four of South Carolina's last five games going under the total, Marshall likes the Under (52) along with Clemson (-7) on Saturday. See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for top Week 13 games

Thursday, Nov. 23

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State (+10, 55.5)

Friday, Nov. 24

Iowa vs. Nebraska (-1, 26.5)

TCU vs. Oklahoma (-11.5, 63)

UTSA vs. Tulane (-3, 52)

Missouri vs. Arkansas (+7.5, 54.5)

Texas Tech vs. Texas (-14, 54)

Penn State vs. Michigan State (+20, 42)

Oregon State vs. Oregon (-14, 62)

Saturday, Nov. 25

Kentucky vs. Louisville (-7, 51)

Ohio State vs. Michigan (-3.5, 46.5)

Texas A&M vs. LSU (-10.5, 66.5)

Colorado vs. Utah (-22, 52.5)

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee (-26, 56.5)

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia (+2.5, 53)

Alabama vs. Auburn (+14.5, 49)

BYU vs. Oklahoma State (-17.5, 56.5)

Arizona vs. Arizona State (+11.5, 51)

Washington State vs. Washington (-16.5)

Florida State vs. Florida (+6.5, 51)

Notre Dame vs. Stanford (+25, 51.5)

Kansas vs. Cincinnati (+6, 58.5)

Clemson vs. South Carolina (+7, 52)

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (+23, 60)

North Carolina vs. NC State (+2, 55)

Iowa State vs. Kansas State (-11.5, 47.5)