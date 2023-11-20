Thanksgiving week also brings one of the best college football schedules of the season. There's Tuesday night MACtion, the 2023 Egg Bowl on Thursday and then loaded slates of rivalry matchups on both Friday and Saturday, several of which will go a long way in determining the final College Football Playoff Field. No. 3 Michigan is a 4-point favorite at home against No. 2 Ohio State, according to the latest SportsLine consensus Week 13 college football odds.

Other Rivalry Week lines of note include No. 5 Florida State, playing without quarterback Jordan Travis (leg) vs. Florida (+6.5), No. 4 Washington (-16.5) vs. Washington State in the Apple Cup and No. 8 Alabama (-14.5) vs. Auburn in the Iron Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS). Before locking in any Week 13 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 13 and evaluated each matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 13

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 13: He's is backing Clemson (-7) at South Carolina in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. He also is going Under (52) in that matchup.

Clemson is in the unusual spot of not being the playoff conversation at this juncture of the season. However, the Tigers have turned it around lately, winning and covering in three straight. South Carolina has won two straight, albeit not against great competition. South Carolina derailed Clemson's playoff hopes late last season, and that revenge factor is one of the reasons he's backing the Tigers in this 2023 Palmetto Bowl rivalry matchup.

"This is a revenge spot for Dabo Swinney after 31-30 loss at Death Valley last November, though Clemson had covered four of five previous meetings," Marshall said. "Tigers have turned things around lately with wins and covers last three this season. The Under is also 4-1 in last five for Gamecocks." See which other picks to make here.

How to make college football picks for Week 13

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's fading a team that's 1-11 against the spread in its last dozen games. Get betting analysis for each matchup at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and what team should you fade? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams to back, all from the legendary Vegas expert who has won multiple handicapping titles, and find out.

College football odds for top Week 13 games

See Week 13 college football picks at SportsLine.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan, (+1.5, 54.5)

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo (-6.5, 36)

Thursday, Nov. 23

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State (+11.5, 55.5)

Friday, Nov. 24

Iowa vs. Nebraska (-1, 26.5)

TCU vs. Oklahoma (-11.5, 63)

UTSA vs. Tulane (-3, 52)

Missouri vs. Arkansas (+7.5, 54.5)

Texas Tech vs. Texas (-14, 54)

Penn State vs. Michigan State (+20, 42)

Oregon State vs. Oregon (-14, 62)

Saturday, Nov. 25

Kentucky vs. Louisville (-7, 51)

Ohio State vs. Michigan (-3.5, 46.5)

Texas A&M vs. LSU (-10.5, 66.5)

Colorado vs. Utah (-22, 52.5)

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee (-26, 56.5)

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia (+2.5, 53)

Alabama vs. Auburn (+14.5, 49)

BYU vs. Oklahoma State (-17.5, 56.5)

Arizona vs. Arizona State (+11.5, 51)

Washington State vs. Washington (-16.5)

Florida State vs. Florida (+6.5, 51)

Notre Dame vs. Stanford (+25, 51.5)

Kansas vs. Cincinnati (+6, 58.5)

Clemson vs. South Carolina (+7, 52)

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (+23, 60)

North Carolina vs. NC State (+2, 55)

Iowa State vs. Kansas State (-11.5, 47.5)