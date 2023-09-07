Intriguing non-conference matchups take the spotlight during the Week 2 college football schedule. The headliner is No. 4 Alabama hosting No. 11 Texas, with the SportsLine consensus Week 2 college football odds listing the Tide at -7 in that top-15 showdown. Texas A&M is traveling to Miami (Fla.) and the Aggies are favored by 4 points. And in perhaps the most intriguing Power Five vs. Group of Five matchup of the week, Ole Miss (-7) goes to Tulane.

Which of those Week 2 college football spreads have value, and how should you play other big matchups such as Colorado vs. Nebraska (+3) or Notre Dame vs. NC State (+7.5)? Before locking in any college football picks for Week 2 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Top college football predictions for Week 2

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 2: The Baylor Bears (+7) bounce back from a shocking loss in their opener and cover the spread in a noon ET matchup against the No. 14 Utah Utes in a matchup of future Big 12 opponents.

Baylor's stock is extremely low after the Bears were stunned as 26.5-point favorites against Texas State in Week 1. Baylor racked up 524 yards of total offense, but two turnovers and nine penalties were among the costly mistakes. Baylor will also be without starting quarterback Blake Shapen due to a MCL injury.

Utah, meanwhile, comes in with a lot of confidence after getting revenge on Florida in its Thursday night opener during Week 1. The Utes have feasted at home under coach Kyle Whittingham in recent years, but they've been vulnerable on the road. All four of their 2022 losses came away from home.

They also had surprising road losses at BYU and at San Diego State in 2021, even though that team ultimately went on to win the Pac-12 Championship Game that year. Marshall also notes that Baylor head coach Dave Aranda has covered in nine of the past 13 games as the underdog, so the trends point to him rallying his squad and at least keeping this one within the number on Saturday. See which other picks to make here.

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's found an alarming 6-0 trend that leads to an edge for one side in one of the week's biggest games.

College football odds below:

College football odds for Week 2

Friday, Sept. 8

Illinois at Kansas (-3, 58)

Saturday, Sept. 9

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest (-11.5, 58.5)

Ball State at Georgia (-42, 53)

Notre Dame at NC State (+7.5, 50)

Utah at Baylor (+6, 50.5)

Nebraska at Colorado (-3, 58.5)

Texas A&M at Miami (FL) (+4, 49)

Iowa at Iowa State (+4, 36.5)

Ole Miss at Tulane (+6, 62.5)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-8, 48.5)

Texas at Alabama (-7, 56.5)

Oregon at Texas Tech (+6.5, 67)

Wisconsin at Washington State (+4, 54.5)

Oklahoma State at Arizona State (+3.5, 53)