The 2023 college football season is off and running and we've already seen some enormous upsets, with Duke beating No. 9 Clemson 28-7 as 12-point underdogs and Colorado earning a win over No. 17 TCU with the defending CFP runner-ups favored by 20.5. Now we look ahead to the Week 2 college football schedule with marquee matchups like No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 11 Texas and No. 20 Ole Miss against No. 24 Tulane. The Crimson Tide are favored by 7 at home over the Longhorns according to the SportsLine Consensus Week 2 college football odds.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss is also a 7-point favorite as it makes the risky decision to visit Tulane coming off a 12-win season where it finished ranked inside the top 10. Which side should you be backing in those high-profile contests, and what other Week 2 college football lines should you be targeting as you place your college football bets? Before locking in any college football picks for Week 2 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Top college football predictions for Week 2

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 2: The Baylor Bears (+7), coming off a 42-31 upset loss to Texas State, bounce back and cover at home against No. 14 Utah at noon ET on Saturday.

The rubber band effect could be in play here after Baylor's shocking loss as 26.5-point favorites last week and Utah capturing a 24-11 victory over Florida despite being outgained by 76 yards. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising missed Week 1 while recovering from an ACL tear he suffered late last season and it doesn't look like he'll play in Saturday's matchup against the Bears.

The game will also be played in Waco and Utah is coming off a season where all four of its losses came away from home, including losses as favorites against Florida, UCLA and Washington State. Baylor did look bad in Week 1 but this is a line that should throw up some red flags and that's a big reason why Marshall is taking the Bears to keep it within a touchdown. See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for Week 2

Saturday, Sept. 9

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest (-10, 58.5)

Ball State at Georgia (-42, 53)

Notre Dame at NC State (+7.5, 50)

Utah at Baylor (+6, 50.5)

Nebraska at Colorado (-3, 58.5)

Texas A&M at Miami (FL) (+4, 49)

Iowa at Iowa State (+4, 36.5)

Ole Miss at Tulane (+6, 62.5)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-8, 48.5)

Texas at Alabama (-7, 56.5)

Oregon at Texas Tech (+6.5, 67)

Wisconsin at Washington State (+4, 54.5)

Oklahoma State at Arizona State (+3.5, 53)