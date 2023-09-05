After a wild Week 1, the Week 2 college football schedule brings more intriguing matchups. Deion Sanders and Colorado made headlines all offseason and that trend continued in Week 1 as the Buffaloes stunned TCU as 21-point underdogs. The Week 2 college football odds, via SportsLine consensus, list the Buffaloes as 3-point favorites at home against Nebraska on Saturday. Coach Prime will get plenty of attention, but the headliner this week is No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 11 Texas.

The latest Week 2 college football spreads give the Tide a 7-point edge in that one. Where should you invest in your Week 2 college football bets? Before locking in any college football picks for Week 2 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Top college football predictions for Week 2

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 2: Baylor (+7) bounces back from a stunning loss to Texas State and covers at home against No. 14 Utah in a noon ET kickoff on Saturday.

The Bears were one of the most disappointing teams during Week 1 as they allowed the Bobcats to pile up 28 first-half points on the way to a 42-31 upset. Baylor was a 26.5-point favorite heading into that game. Furthermore, Baylor lost quarterback Blake Shapen (MCL) during the game and he's expected to be out at least a couple weeks.

Utah, meanwhile, won a spotlight game against Florida last Thursday night, elevating its status in both public perception and in the betting market. Marshall, however, sees this as a great buy-low opportunity on a Baylor team that has plenty of betting trends working in its favor.

"Utah is just 4-8 vs. spread as a regular season visitor the past two seasons," Marshall said. "Also no covers in last three season as regular season visitor outside of the conference. Baylor had covered its last five in Waco as a non-conference host dating back to the Matt Rhule era in 2019 prior to the Texas State shocker last week. Dave Aranda 9-4 in last 13 as underdog for Bears." See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for Week 2

Friday, Sept. 8

Illinois at Kansas (-3.5, 55)

Saturday, Sept. 9

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest (-11.5, 58.5)

Ball State at Georgia (-42, 53)

Notre Dame at NC State (+7.5, 50)

Utah at Baylor (+6, 50.5)

Nebraska at Colorado (-3, 58.5)

Texas A&M at Miami (FL) (+4, 49)

Iowa at Iowa State (+4, 36.5)

Ole Miss at Tulane (+6, 62.5)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-8, 48.5)

Texas at Alabama (-7, 56.5)

Oregon at Texas Tech (+6.5, 67)

Wisconsin at Washington State (+4, 54.5)

Oklahoma State at Arizona State (+3.5, 53)