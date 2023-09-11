SEC play heats up during the Week 3 college football schedule. The latest Week 3 college football odds via SportsLine consensus list No. 14 LSU as a 10-point favorite at Mississippi State. No. 11 Tennessee is -7 at Florida, and top-ranked Georgia is -27.5 against South Carolina in the first SEC on CBS game of the year at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Deion Sanders and No. 18 Colorado cruised to another cover in Week 2 against Nebraska and now the Buffaloes are -22.5 against Colorado State. Other intriguing non-conference Week 3 college football spreads of note include No. 8 Washington (-16) against Michigan State and Ole Miss (-20) against Georgia Tech. Before locking in any college football picks for Week 3 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets.

Top college football predictions for Week 3

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 3: South Carolina stays within the 27.5-point spread on the road when it takes on top-ranked Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS.

The Gamecocks fell 31-17 in the opener to North Carolina, but they hope some of their mistakes were cleaned up in a 47-21 win over Furman in Week 2. Quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 345 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Xavier Legette has been a breakout star at receiver so far this season with a 15-296-1 line through two weeks.

Georgia has the obvious edge on paper from a straight-up perspective, but the Bulldogs are 0-1-1 against the spread thus far this season, failing to cover in Week 1 and then recording a push in Week 2. Marshall points out that the road team has had the big edge ATS recently, so he's found an edge backing the Gamecocks with the four-score spread.

"The Gamecocks are the last SEC team to win in Athens back in 2019 for Will Muschamp," Marshall told SportsLine. "Note that road team has also covered in last seven series meetings. Kirby Smart is only 4-3 vs. line in last seven as Sanford Stadium SEC home chalk." See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 14

Navy at Memphis (-14.5, 47.5)

Friday, Sept. 15

Virginia at Maryland (-14, 50.5)

Army at UTSA (-11, 46)

Utah State at Air Force (-9, 47)

Saturday, Sept. 16

Florida State at Boston College (+27.5, 55)

Louisville at Indiana (+10, 54)

Penn State at Illinois (+14, 48.5)

LSU at Mississippi State (+10, 53)

Kansas State at Missouri (+5.5, 46)

South Carolina at Georgia (-27, 55)

Minnesota at North Carolina (-7.5, 49)

Washington at Michigan State (+16, 58)

Tennessee at Florida (+7, 57.5)

BYU at Arkansas (-10, 52)

TCU at Houston (+7.5, 62)

Colorado State at Colorado (-22.5, 59)