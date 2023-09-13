No. 8 Washington has been one of the most explosive offensive teams in college football through the first two weeks of the season, averaging nearly 50 points per game. The Huskies are heavy favorites again during the Week 3 college football schedule, as they travel to Michigan State as 16-point favorites on Saturday. They easily covered the spread in their season opener before narrowly failing to cover as 34-point favorites against Tulsa last week. Michigan State is getting set for its third straight home game after a pair of blowout wins over inferior opponents, but it is still a large underdog in the Week 3 college football odds from SportsLine consensus.

No. 11 Tennessee is a 6.5-point road favorite at Florida in the Week 3 college football spreads. The Vols have not won in Gainesville since 2003, but should you be fading them with your Week 3 college football bets? Before locking in any college football picks for Week 3 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Top college football predictions for Week 3

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 3: South Carolina keeps it within the 27.5-point spread when it travels to Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS. The Gamecocks finished last season on a high note, beating Tennessee and Clemson to give them momentum heading into the 2023 campaign. They have won eight of their last 12 games overall and have covered the spread in four of their last six games against SEC teams.

Senior quarterback Spencer Rattler got into a rhythm last week, completing 25-of-27 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win over Furman. He threw for 353 yards against North Carolina in Week 1, giving South Carolina enough firepower to keep this game close. Georgia is off to a slow start in 2023, failing to cover the spread against UT Martin and Ball State.

The Bulldogs averaged just 3.5 yards per carry against Ball State, and they are facing a better defensive line on Saturday. They have only covered the spread once in their last six Saturday games, which is another reason Marshall is taking South Carolina to cover the large spread. See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 14

Navy at Memphis (-14.5, 47.5)

Friday, Sept. 15

Virginia at Maryland (-14, 50.5)

Army at UTSA (-11, 46)

Utah State at Air Force (-9, 47)

Saturday, Sept. 16

Florida State at Boston College (+27.5, 55)

Louisville at Indiana (+10, 54)

Penn State at Illinois (+14, 48.5)

LSU at Mississippi State (+10, 53)

Kansas State at Missouri (+5.5, 46)

South Carolina at Georgia (-27, 55)

Minnesota at North Carolina (-7.5, 49)

Washington at Michigan State (+16, 58)

Tennessee at Florida (+7, 57.5)

BYU at Arkansas (-10, 52)

TCU at Houston (+7.5, 62)

Colorado State at Colorado (-22.5, 59)