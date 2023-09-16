The top four teams in the country are all favored by at least 25 points during the Week 3 college football schedule, including top-ranked Georgia. The Bulldogs are 27.5-point favorites against South Carolina in a 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup, according to the latest Week 3 college football odds from SportsLine consensus. One of the top games of the week takes place in Gainesville, where Florida hosts No. 11 Tennessee as a 5.5-point underdog. The Vols have not won at Florida since 2003, making them a risky option in the Week 3 college football spreads.

No. 18 Colorado will try to build on its momentum when it hosts Colorado State on Saturday night. The Buffaloes are 23.5-point favorites in the Week 3 college football lines, but should you back them with your Week 3 college football bets? Before locking in any college football picks for Week 3 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 3: South Carolina keeps it within the 27.5-point spread when it travels to Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS. The Gamecocks have only been double-digit underdogs twice in their last 10 games, and they sprung outright upsets in both of those contests. They were 22.5-point underdogs in their 63-38 win over Tennessee last November, and they were 14-point underdogs in a 31-30 win over Clemson the following week.

Their offense got rolling last week, putting up 47 points in a blowout win over Furman, covering the 17.5-point spread. Quarterback Spencer Rattler was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week, completing 25 of 27 passes for 345 yards and four total touchdowns. Wide receiver Xavier Legette has emerged as a top target after catching just 18 passes last season, already racking up 15 receptions for 296 yards through two games.

Georgia has not met oddsmakers' expectations thus far, failing to cover the spread in its first two games of the season. Marshall believes the Bulldogs are overvalued again on Saturday afternoon, especially since South Carolina's offense can put up points in bunches. See which other picks to make here.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Florida State at Boston College (+27.5, 55)

Louisville at Indiana (+10, 54)

Penn State at Illinois (+14, 48.5)

LSU at Mississippi State (+10, 53)

Kansas State at Missouri (+5.5, 46)

South Carolina at Georgia (-27.5, 55)

Minnesota at North Carolina (-7.5, 49)

Washington at Michigan State (+16, 58)

Tennessee at Florida (+5.5, 56)

BYU at Arkansas (-10, 52)

TCU at Houston (+7.5, 62)

Colorado State at Colorado (-23.5, 59)