There are a trio of ranked vs. ranked Pac-12 matchups during the Week 4 college football schedule, with No. 10 Oregon hosting No. 19 Colorado in the headliner. The Buffaloes have been one of the top stories in college football this season, winning their first three games under head coach Deion Sanders. They are going to be without two-way star Travis Hunter, who is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a lacerated liver, which is one reason why they are 21-point underdogs in the Week 4 college football odds from SportsLine consensus. Meanwhile, No. 11 Utah is a 4.5-point favorite against No. 22 UCLA in the Week 4 college football spreads. No. 14 Oregon State, meanwhile, is -3 against No. 21 Washington State.

The loaded slate continues Saturday night when No. 9 Notre Dame (+3) hosts No. 6 Ohio State in a game that has College Football Playoff implications. Which teams should you back with your Week 4 college football bets? Before locking in any college football picks for Week 4 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Top college football predictions for Week 4

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 4: Auburn stays within the 8-point spread when it travels to Texas A&M on Saturday at noon ET. The Tigers are off to a 3-0 start under first-year coach Hugh Freeze, picking up wins over UMass, Cal and Samford. Quarterback Payton Thorne completed 24 of 32 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown while rushing for a career-high 123 yards and two more touchdowns against Samford, becoming the first Auburn quarterback since Nick Marshall (2014) to rush for 100 yards and pass for 200 in a game.

The Tigers have been elite defensively as well, tied for 18th nationally in scoring defense. They are facing Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman, who threw two interceptions in a loss to Miami two weeks ago. The Aggies have not proven themselves to be reliable as favorites, covering the spread in two of their last six games in this role, so Marshall is happy to fade them on Saturday. See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for Week 4

Friday, Sept. 22

Wisconsin at Purdue (+5.5, 53.5)

NC State at Virginia (+9, 45.5)

Boise State at San Diego State (+6.5, 46)

Air Force at San Jose State (+6, 45.5)

Saturday, Sept. 23

Oklahoma at Cincinnati (+14, 60.5)

Florida State at Clemson (+1.5, 55)

Ole Miss at Alabama (-7, 55)

UCLA at Utah (-5, 51.5)

Colorado at Oregon (-20.5, 72)

Arkansas at LSU (-18, 55.5)

Ohio State at Notre Dame (+3, 54)

Iowa at Penn State (-14.5, 41.5)

Texas at Baylor (+14.5, 51.5)

North Carolina at Pittsburgh (+7, 50)