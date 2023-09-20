Some of the top teams in college football will be tested during the Week 4 college football schedule, with games like No. 9 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Ohio State headlining Saturday's action. The Buckeyes are 3-point road favorites in the Week 4 college football odds from SportsLine consensus after cruising to three blowout wins to open the season. There are five other ranked vs. ranked matchups on Saturday, including No. 7 Penn State (-14.5) vs. Iowa (7:30 p.m. ET, CBS) in the Week 4 college football spreads. The Nittany Lions are returning home after picking up a 30-13 win at Illinois last week, covering the spread for the third straight game.

Elsewhere, No. 19 Colorado will be without two-way star Travis Hunter (liver) when the Buffaloes travel to No. 10 Oregon on Saturday afternoon. Should you fade Colorado with your Week 4 college football bets? Before locking in any college football picks for Week 4 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 4 and evaluated each matchup.

Top college football predictions for Week 4

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 4: Auburn stays within the 8-point spread when it travels to Texas A&M on Saturday at noon ET. The Tigers have now won five of their last six games dating back to last season after opening their 2023 campaign with a trio of victories. They picked up a 14-10 win at California in their first road game before cruising to a 45-13 win over Samford last week.

Dual threat quarterback Payton Thorne leads the team in passing and rushing, racking up nearly 700 yards of offense through three games. He is facing a Texas A&M defense that gave up five passing touchdowns and 48 points in a loss to Miami in Week 2. The Aggies have only covered the spread twice in their last six games as favorites, and they are 0-4 ATS in their last four SEC games as favorites.

Auburn has not been intimidated by Texas A&M's hostile environment in recent years, winning four of its last five games at Kyle Field. The Aggies have not proven that they are worthy of being favored by more than a touchdown on Saturday, making Auburn one of Marshall's top selections this week. See which other picks to make here.

How to make college football picks for Week 4

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's found an alarming 13-0 spread trend that makes one side a huge value on Saturday.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and what alarming 13-0 trend gives one side an edge in a huge game? Check out the latest college football odds below.

College football odds for Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 21

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina (-6.5, 62.5)

Friday, Sept. 22

Wisconsin at Purdue (+7, 54.5)

NC State at Virginia (+9.5, 45.5)

Boise State at San Diego State (+7, 45.5)

Air Force at San Jose State (+3.5, 47)

Saturday, Sept. 23

Oklahoma at Cincinnati (+14, 60.5)

Florida State at Clemson (+1.5, 55)

Ole Miss at Alabama (-7, 55)

UCLA at Utah (-5, 51.5)

Colorado at Oregon (-20.5, 72)

Arkansas at LSU (-18, 55.5)

Ohio State at Notre Dame (+3, 54)

Iowa at Penn State (-14.5, 41.5)

Texas at Baylor (+14.5, 51.5)

North Carolina at Pittsburgh (+7, 50)