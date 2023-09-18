Several key conference games and one blockbuster non-conference matchup highlight the Week 4 college football schedule. The SEC, ACC and Pac-12 all have games that could be critical in ultimately deciding a conference champion. The SportsLine consensus Week 4 college football odds list No. 4 Florida State as 1.5-point road favorites against Clemson. The 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup features No. 13 Alabama (-7) against No. 15 (Ole Miss). Deion Sanders and No. 19 Colorado get their first conference test as they travel to No. 10 Oregon (-20.5).

The only top-10 matchup of the week, however, is No. 6 Ohio State going to No. 9 Notre Dame (+3).

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Top college football predictions for Week 4

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 4: Auburn stays within the 8-point spread when it travels to Texas A&M on Saturday at noon ET.

The Tigers have started the Hugh Freeze era 3-0 with wins over UMass, California and Samford. Michigan State transfer quarterback Payton Thorne has settled in well at quarterback, completing 68.3% of his passes for four touchdowns. The competition level ramps up in this spot, but the Aggies haven't been a great team to back recently.

The Aggies are 6-8-1 ATS since the start of the 2021 season. Digging deeper, Marshall notes that the Aggies haven't covered in their last four as SEC favorites and they're just 4-7 ATS overall in their last 11 as favorites. See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 21

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina (-6.5, 62.5)

Friday, Sept. 22

Wisconsin at Purdue (+7, 54.5)

NC State at Virginia (+9.5, 45.5)

Boise State at San Diego State (+7, 45.5)

Air Force at San Jose State (+3.5, 47)

Saturday, Sept. 23

Oklahoma at Cincinnati (+14, 60.5)

Florida State at Clemson (+1.5, 55)

Ole Miss at Alabama (-7, 55)

UCLA at Utah (-5, 51.5)

Colorado at Oregon (-20.5, 72)

Arkansas at LSU (-18, 55.5)

Ohio State at Notre Dame (+3, 54)

Iowa at Penn State (-14.5, 41.5)

Texas at Baylor (+14.5, 51.5)

North Carolina at Pittsburgh (+7, 50)