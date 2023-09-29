No. 21 Tennessee will have revenge on its mind when it hosts South Carolina in an SEC East battle on Saturday night during the Week 5 college football schedule. The Vols had their College Football Playoff hopes dashed by the Gamecocks in a huge upset at the end of last season, falling as more than three-touchdown favorites. They are 12.5-point favorites against South Carolina in the Week 5 college football odds from SportsLine consensus. Should you back Tennessee with your Week 5 college football bets?

Another key SEC East matchup will take place in Lexington when Kentucky faces No. 22 Florida as a 1-point favorite. The Gators won 31 consecutive meetings in the rivalry from 1987 to 2017, but Kentucky has won three of the last five since then. Before locking in any college football picks for Week 5 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 5: No. 2 Michigan (-17) covers against Nebraska in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. He also likes the Under (39) in that Big Ten matchup.

The Wolverines have scored at least 30 points in all four of their games, but they have not scored more than 35 points in any of those outings. Their balanced offense allows them to rack up consistent points throughout games while also capping their potential. This has created value on the Wolverines to cover and go Under on Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska's offense has struggled against the two Power 5 opponents that it has faced, scoring a combined 24 points against Minnesota and Colorado. The Cornhuskers have only allowed more than 14 points once this season though, and they have gone under the total in seven of their last nine games. Michigan has covered the spread in seven of its last eight games against Big Ten West opponents, going under in four of its last five games. See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for top Week 5 games

Friday, Sep. 29

Louisville vs. NC State (+3.5, 55.5)

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP (PK, 50.5)

Utah vs. Oregon State (-4.5, 44.5)

Cincinnati vs. BYU (+1, 49)

Saturday, Sep. 30

Florida vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 46)

Clemson vs. Syracuse (+7, 52.5)

Penn State vs. Northwestern (+26, 46)

USC vs. Colorado (+22.5, 73.5)

Georgia vs. Auburn (+14.5, 47.5)

Michigan vs. Nebraska (+17, 39)

Kansas vs. Texas (-17, 62)

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt (+13.5, 56.5)

LSU vs. Ole Miss (+3, 63)

Oregon vs. Stanford (+27, 61)

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma (-20, 48.5)

Notre Dame vs. Duke (+5.5, 51)

South Carolina vs. Tennessee (-12.5, 62)

Alabama vs. Mississippi State (+14.5, 48.5)

Washington vs. Arizona (+17.5, 69.5)

Nevada vs. Fresno State (-24.5, 53.5)