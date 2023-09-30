If you're a fan of fast-paced and high-scoring offenses, No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss in the Week 5 college football schedule may be the perfect matchup for you. They are the two highest-scoring offenses in the SEC with LSU at 42.8 points per game, the 10th-highest in the FBS, and Ole Miss at 42 points per game, the 12th-highest in the FBS. LSU is a 2.5-point road favorite in the latest Week 5 college football odds from the SportsLine consensus. The over/under opened at 63.5 points, but it quickly jumped up and is currently at 67 points. Should you include either side of the over/under in your Week 5 college football bets?

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has at least four touchdowns in his last three games. Ole Miss looks to rebound from a 24-10 loss to Alabama. Other top marquee games in the Week 5 college football schedule include No. 1 Georgia (-14.5) against Auburn (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS), No. 3 Texas (-16.5) against No. 24 Kansas and No. 11 Notre Dame (-5.5) against No. 17 Duke in the latest Week 5 college football lines. Before locking in any college football picks for Week 5 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 5 and evaluated each matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 5

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 5: No. 2 Michigan (-17.5) covers against Nebraska in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. He also likes the Under (40) in that Big Ten matchup.

Michigan is 4-0 this season but has yet to cover the spread in any of those matchups, going 0-3-1 against the number. Marshall isn't concerned about those early ATS results as Michigan had a weak opening schedule and was favored by at least 36 points in the first three weeks. They were all ATS losses, but Michigan won by an average of 26.7 points per game. The Wolverines pushed in a 24-point spread last week against Rutgers in their Big Ten opener with Jim Harbaugh back on the sidelines. Michigan defeated Nebraska, 34-3, last year and has won all three of their matchups by an average of 26.7 points under Harbaugh.

Marshall also likes the Under, as Michigan has yet to allow a team to score more than seven points in a game this season. Nebraska has held three of its four opponents to 14 points or fewer. In their other matchup, Colorado scored 36 points, which is the Buffaloes' second-lowest offensive output in their first four games under Deion Sanders. The Under has hit in seven of eight games for Michigan and Nebraska this season and Marshall likes that trend to continue. See which other picks to make here.

How to make college football picks for Week 5

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's found an alarming 21-1-1 spread trend that makes one side a huge value on Saturday. Get betting analysis for each matchup at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and what alarming 21-1-1 trend gives one side an edge in a huge game? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams to back, all from the legendary Vegas expert who has won multiple handicapping titles, and find out.

College football odds for top Week 5 games

See full Week 5 college football picks at SportsLine.

Saturday, Sep. 30

Florida vs. Kentucky (-1, 44.5)

Clemson vs. Syracuse (+7, 53)

Penn State vs. Northwestern (+26.5, 47)

USC vs. Colorado (+21.5, 73)

Georgia vs. Auburn (+14.5, 45)

Michigan vs. Nebraska (+18, 40)

Kansas vs. Texas (-16, 61)

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt (+14, 54.5)

LSU vs. Ole Miss (+2.5, 67.5)

Oregon vs. Stanford (+20, 60)

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma (-19.5, 48.5)

Notre Dame vs. Duke (+5.5, 52.5)

South Carolina vs. Tennessee (-11.5, 60)

Alabama vs. Mississippi State (+14.5, 46)

Washington vs. Arizona (+18.5, 66)

Nevada vs. Fresno State (-24.5, 50.5)