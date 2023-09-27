The Week 5 college football schedule will see Durham, N.C., hosting one of the biggest games of the week as No. 17 Duke gets a visit from No. 11 Notre Dame. The national spotlight is well-deserved, as the Blue Devils have won every game by at least 21 points. Duke has its highest ranking since 1994, but the Irish are 5.5-point favorites per the Week 5 college football odds. These are two of the most polarizing schools in all of college athletics, so many will look to either be for or against them with Week 5 college football bets.

Notre Dame vs. Duke is one of four ranked matchups this week. The others are Utah vs. Oregon State (-3) on Friday, and Texas vs. Kansas (+17) and LSU vs. Ole Miss (+2.5) on Saturday. Which sides should you lean towards with your Week 5 college football predictions in those games or others? Before locking in any college football picks for Week 5 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

Top college football predictions for Week 5

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 5: No. 2 Michigan (-17) covers on the road versus Nebraska at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. He also likes the Under (39) in that Big Ten matchup.

Michigan lost ATS in each of its first three games with Jim Harbaugh suspended, but that streak came to an end when Harbaugh returned in Week 4. The Wolverines only netted a push in that game, but Harbaugh's presence rectifies both sides of the ball, and no one is playing better on the defensive side than Michigan. It has not allowed more than seven points in any game and boasts the No. 1 scoring defense in all of college football.

That will make it tough sledding for a Nebraska team which ranks 62nd out of 69 Power 5 teams in scoring. The Cornhuskers averaged just 12 PPG in their two matchups against other P5 teams. Nebraska's defense is good enough to help the total stay under, but Marshall points out that Michigan is on a 9-4 stretch ATS on the road under Harbaugh, so he's backing the Wolverines to cover. See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for top Week 5 games

Thursday, Sep. 28

Temple vs. Tulsa (-4, 54.5)



MTSU vs. Western Kentucky (-7, 60.5)

Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston State (+6.5, 36.5)

Friday, Sep. 29

Louisville vs. NC State (+3, 55)

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP (-1, 53)

Utah vs. Oregon State (-3, 45.5)

Cincinnati vs. BYU (-2.5, 50)

Saturday, Sep. 30

Florida vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 46)

Clemson vs. Syracuse (+7, 52.5)

Penn State vs. Northwestern (+26, 46)

USC vs. Colorado (+22.5, 73.5)

Georgia vs. Auburn (+14.5, 47.5)

Michigan vs. Nebraska (+17, 39)

Kansas vs. Texas (-17, 62)

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt (+13.5, 56.5)

LSU vs. Ole Miss (+3, 63)

Oregon vs. Stanford (+27, 61)

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma (-20, 48.5)

Notre Dame vs. Duke (+5.5, 51)

South Carolina vs. Tennessee (-12.5, 62)

Alabama vs. Mississippi State (+14.5, 48.5)

Washington vs. Arizona (+17.5, 69.5)

Nevada vs. Fresno State (-24.5, 53.5)