Saturday's Week 6 college football schedule will begin with a bang when No. 3 Texas faces No. 12 Oklahoma in the 2023 Red River Showdown at noon ET with massive implications. The Longhorns and Sooners are both 5-0 heading into this game, but Texas is a 5-point favorite in the Week 6 college football odds via SportsLine consensus. The Longhorns have won all five of their games by double digits, including a 34-24 win at then-No. 3 Alabama. Oklahoma has won four of the last five meetings between these teams, but Texas' lone win came in blowout fashion last year.

Some of the other notable Week 6 college football spreads include No. 10 Notre Dame (-5.5) at No. 25 Louisville, No. 1 Georgia (-14.5) vs. No. 20 Kentucky and No. 11 Alabama (-1) at Texas A&M. Which teams should you include in your Week 6 college football bets? Before locking in any college football picks for Week 6 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

Top college football predictions for Week 6

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 6: No. 20 Kentucky (+14.5) covers at top-ranked Georgia in a 7 p.m. ET SEC East matchup on Saturday.

Georgia has been playing with fire in recent weeks, having to erase double-digit deficits against South Carolina and Auburn. The Bulldogs have been able to keep their 22-game winning streak intact, but they have not covered the spread in any game this season. They have also failed to cover in four straight meetings against Kentucky, and the Wildcats are built to keep things close again this season.

Kentucky has used its rushing attack and strong defense to cover the spread in four of its first five games, including its 33-14 win against then-No. 22 Florida last week. The Wildcats have covered in five of their last six road games, giving them confidence heading into this matchup. Senior running back Ray Davis exploded for 280 yards and three touchdowns last week, averaging 10.8 yards per carry.

The Wildcats' slow tempo and elite defense has led to them going under the total in 15 of their last 19 games. These teams have gone under in four of their last five head-to-head meetings, so Marshall likes Kentucky to cover in a game that also goes Under (47.5). See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for top Week 6 games

Friday, Oct. 6

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State (+11, 53.4)

Nebraska vs. Illinois (-3.5, 43)

Saturday, Oct. 7

Maryland vs. Ohio State (-20, 57)

LSU vs. Missouri (+4, 65)

Oklahoma vs. Texas (-5, 60.5)

Washington State vs. UCLA (-3, 60.5)

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State (-24, 53)

Syracuse vs. UNC (-9.5, 59.5)

Alabama vs. Texas A&M (+1, 46)

Kentucky vs. Georgia (-14.5, 47.5)

Notre Dame vs. Louisville (+6.5, 54)

Michigan vs. Minnesota (+19, 46)

Colorado vs. Arizona State (+4, 59.5)

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (-11.5, 62.5)

Georgia Tech vs. Miami (-20, 57.5)

Fresno State vs. Wyoming (+6, 44)

Oregon State vs. California (+9.5, 51)

Arizona vs. USC (-21.5, 72)