Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes looking to end a two-game skid is one of the intriguing storylines on the Week 6 college football schedule. The Buffs visit the Arizona State Sun Devils, with the Pac-12 rivals soon to be Big 12 rivals come next year. Colorado is a 4-point favorite in the latest Week 6 college football odds. Another top matchup is LSU vs. Missouri, which is the first meeting between the pair of of Tigers with both squads ranked.

No. 23 LSU has the lower ranking and is on the road, but it is still a 6.5-point favorite over No. 21 Missouri.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Top college football predictions for Week 6

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 6: No. 20 Kentucky (+14.5) covers at top-ranked Georgia in a 7 p.m. ET SEC East matchup on Saturday. Georgia continued its trend of starting slowly before picking things up later on in its Saturday win over Auburn. While that has resulted in five straight victories, it's also resulted in the Bulldogs failing to cover in all five games.

No. 20 Kentucky is no walkover opponent, and it dominates in the trenches. RB Ray Davis leads the SEC in both rushing yards and yards per carry, while UK fields a top-10 run defense, nationally, giving up just 75.8 yards per game. Georgia couldn't quite figure out Kentucky's defense last year as the Bulldogs scored a season-low of 16 points.

Marshall points out that over the teams' last four meetings, the Wildcats have covered in each game, while the Under has also hit all four times. Given Georgia's ATS struggles this year, and the score of last year's game of 16-6, Marshall is behind both Kentucky (+14.5) covering and backing the Under (49). See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for top Week 6 games

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Jacksonville State vs. MTSU (-3.5, 52)

FIU vs. New Mexico State (-6.5, 48.5)

Thursday, Oct. 5

Sam Houston vs. Liberty (-19.5, 46)

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech (+6.5, 59.5)

Friday, Oct. 6

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State (+11.5, 54.5)

Nebraska vs. Illinois (-3.5, 43)

Saturday, Oct. 7

Maryland vs. Ohio State (-18, 55.5)

LSU vs. Missouri (+6.5, 64.5)

Oklahoma vs. Texas (-5, 59.5)

Washington State vs. UCLA (-3.5, 59)

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State (-25.5, 53)

Syracuse vs. UNC (-9, 58)

Alabama vs. Texas A&M (+2.5, 50)

Kentucky vs. Georgia (-14.5, 49)

Notre Dame vs. Louisville (+6.5, 52.5)

Michigan vs. Minnesota (+20.5, 47.5)

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (-10.5, 62.5)

Georgia Tech vs. Miami (-21, 59.5)

Fresno State vs. Wyoming (+6.5, 47)

Oregon State vs. California (+9.5, 53)

Arizona vs. USC (-22, 72)