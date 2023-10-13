The top five college football teams in action this week are all favored by at least 17 points in the Week 7 college football odds from SportsLine consensus. No. 1 Georgia is a 31.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt (noon ET, CBS) following the Bulldogs' blowout win over Kentucky last week. They have won 23 consecutive games, leading the SEC in scoring defense (13.0) and yards allowed per play (4.32). Vanderbilt has not been able to get anything going in its last two games against Georgia, getting outscored by a combined 117-0.

The Commodores have thrown an SEC-worst eight interceptions and have lost a league-high five fumbles, which is why they are one of the largest underdogs in the Week 7 college football spreads. Should you fade them with your Week 7 college football bets, and which other Week 7 college football lines should you target with games like No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 7 Washington (-3) and No. 10 USC (+3) vs. No. 21 Notre Dame on the Saturday schedule? Before locking in any college football picks for Week 7 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 7 and evaluated each matchup.

Top college football predictions for Week 7

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 7: No. 19 Tennessee (-3) wins and covers against Texas A&M in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS game.

The Vols are riding a 12-game home winning streak and are coming off a timely bye week, while Texas A&M has lost seven straight road games and is fresh off a loss to Alabama. Tennessee cruised to a 41-20 home win against South Carolina two weeks ago, and it does not have any margin for error heading into the second half of the season. Senior quarterback Joe Milton III has thrown for 1,164 yards and nine touchdowns in five games, going over 200 passing yards in every game.

Texas A&M's defense is coming off its worst showing of the season, giving up 321 passing yards and three touchdowns to Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Marshall thinks the scheduling spot is going to be a major advantage for Tennessee, especially since the Aggies are coming off a draining loss. See which other picks to make here.

How to make college football picks for Week 7

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's found an alarming 16-4 spread trend that makes one side a huge value on Saturday.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and what alarming 16-4 trend gives one side an edge on Saturday? Check out the latest college football odds below.

College football odds for top Week 7 games

Week 7 college football picks

Friday, Oct. 13

Tulane vs. Memphis (+5, 55)

Fresno State vs. Utah State (+4.5, 55.5)

Stanford vs. Colorado (-11.5, 60)

Saturday, Oct. 14

Syracuse vs. Florida State (-17.5, 55)

Indiana vs. Michigan (-33, 45.5)

Ohio State vs. Purdue (+19, 52)

Arkansas vs. Alabama (-19.5, 46.5)

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt (+31.5, 56)

Cal vs. Utah (-11, 44)

Florida vs. South Carolina (-2, 53.5)

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State (+3, 56)

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M (+3, 55)

BYU vs. TCU (-5, 52)

Oregon vs. Washington (-3, 67)

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh (+7.5, 44.5)

Auburn vs. LSU (-11, 60)

Missouri vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 50.5)

Miami vs. North Carolina (-3, 57)

USC vs. Notre Dame (-3, 60)

NC State vs. Duke (-3, 44)

UCLA vs. Oregon State (-3.5, 54.5)