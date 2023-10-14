All signs are pointing to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs going 7-0 on the season when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. The Bulldogs are 32.5-point favorites heading into the weekend as they have won 23 straight games. Kirby Smart's team has also dominated the Commodores in recent history, with Georgia outscoring the Dores 117-0 over their last two meetings. Georgia covered the spread easily in Week 6 with a 51-13 victory against No. 24 Kentucky, which gives you something to think about as you make your Week 7 college football picks.

Other big games taking place across the league on Saturday include No. 7 Washington (-3) vs. No. 8 Oregon, No. 21 Notre Dame (-3) vs. No. 10 USC and No. 25 Miami vs. No. 12 North Carolina (-3). Before locking in any college football picks for Week 7 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

Top college football predictions for Week 7

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 7: No. 19 Tennessee (-3) covers at home against Texas A&M in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup.

Marshall is expecting recent trends to follow for each team. Tennessee enters Saturday's game on a 12-game home winning streak including a 41-20 victory against South Carolina in its last time out. Meanwhile, Texas A&M has lost five of its last six road games and may be lacking some confidence following a 26-20 loss to Alabama last week.

Marshall also notes that A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is 1-6 versus the spread in his last seven on the road. The Aggies are going to be drained after giving up 344 total yards and three touchdowns in a physical loss to the Crimson Tide, while the Vols should be refreshed coming out of their bye week and playing at home in Knoxville. See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for top Week 7 games

Friday, Oct. 13

Tulane vs. Memphis (+5, 55)

Fresno State vs. Utah State (+4.5, 55.5)

Stanford vs. Colorado (-11.5, 60)

Saturday, Oct. 14

Syracuse vs. Florida State (-17.5, 55)

Indiana vs. Michigan (-33, 45.5)

Ohio State vs. Purdue (+19, 52)

Arkansas vs. Alabama (-19.5, 46.5)

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt (+31.5, 56)

Cal vs. Utah (-11, 44)

Florida vs. South Carolina (-2, 53.5)

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State (+3, 56)

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M (+3, 55)

BYU vs. TCU (-5, 52)

Oregon vs. Washington (-3, 67)

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh (+7.5, 44.5)

Auburn vs. LSU (-11, 60)

Missouri vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 50.5)

Miami vs. North Carolina (-3, 57)

USC vs. Notre Dame (-3, 60)

NC State vs. Duke (-3, 44)

UCLA vs. Oregon State (-3.5, 54.5)