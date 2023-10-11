The Week 7 college football schedule will see two of the biggest brands meeting up in South Bend, Ind. USC and Notre Dame both boast seven Heisman winners and are among the four programs with at least seven national championships. No. 10 USC has the better ranking and is undefeated, but the 21st-ranked Irish are 2.5-point favorites per the SportsLine consensus Week 7 college football odds. Notre Dame has won five straight home matchups in this series, and this is one of four ranked matchups on Saturday's slate.

Another top matchup is No. 25 Miami vs. No. 12 North Carolina (-3.5). The Hurricanes are coming off a devastating last-second loss in which they fumbled instead of choosing to kneel down to seal a victory. The Heels have beaten the Canes in four straight, so should you back UNC to make it five straight versus a reeling squad with your Week 7 college football bets? Before locking in any college football picks for Week 7 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 7: No. 19 Tennessee (-3.5) covers at home against Texas A&M in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup.

Just two SEC teams rank in the top four of the conference in both scoring offense and scoring defense. One is the two-time defending national champion in Georgia, and the other is Tennessee. It has balance that is lacking for Texas A&M, as the Aggies are coming off a game in which they scored their fewest points of the season (20) while allowing their second-most (26).

Tennessee's biggest strength is its run game, which ranks third amongst Power 5 programs with 231.2 yards per game. The Vols can attack you with many different options as Jaylen Wright (7.1 ypc), Dylan Sampson (6.9) and Jabari Small (6.0) all rank in the top five in the SEC in rushing average. With QB Joe Milton (four rushing TDs) also a threat, Marshall is firmly behind Tennessee (-3.5) covering at home. See which other picks to make here.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

UTEP vs. FIU (-3, 44)

Sam Houston State vs. New Mexico State (-3.5, 42)

Thursday, Oct. 12

West Virginia vs. Houston (+3, 49.5)

SMU vs. East Carolina (+12, 49.5)

Friday, Oct. 13

Tulane vs. Memphis (+4.5, 55)

Fresno State vs. Utah State (+5.5, 57)

Stanford vs. Colorado (-11.5, 58.5)

Saturday, Oct. 14

Syracuse vs. Florida State (-17.5, 56.5)

Indiana vs. Michigan (-34, 49.5)

Ohio State vs. Purdue (+19, 51.5)

Arkansas vs. Alabama (-19.5, 48.5)

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt (+31.5, 57)

Cal vs. Utah (-13.5, 45)

Florida vs. South Carolina (-2, 53.5)

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State (+3.5, 58)

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M (+3.5, 56.5)

BYU vs. TCU (-5, 52)

Oregon vs. Washington (-3, 67.5)

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh (+8, 47.5)

Auburn vs. LSU (-11, 63.5)

Missouri vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 53.5)

Miami vs. North Carolina (-3.5, 56)

USC vs. Notre Dame (-2.5, 62.5)

NC State vs. Duke (-3.5, 48)

UCLA vs. Oregon State (-4, 53.5)