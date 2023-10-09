It's the final year of the Pac-12 as we know it, but the conference continues to produce eye-popping matchups. The Week 7 college football schedule is highlighted by No. 7 Washington taking on No. 8 Washington. The Huskies are 3-point favorites in the latest Week 7 college football odds via SportsLine consensus. No. 15 Oregon State is a 4-point favorite against No. 18 UCLA and No. 10 USC is a 2.5-point road underdog as the Trojans step out of conference play to take on No. 21 Notre Dame.

Meanwhile, SEC East contenders will be in the spotlight during a SEC on CBS doubleheader with top-ranked Georgia laying 31.5 points against Vanderbilt at noon ET, followed by No. 19 Tennessee (-3.5) taking on Texas A&M. Before locking in any college football picks for Week 7 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 7: No. 19 Tennessee (-3.5) covers at home against Texas A&M in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup.

The Vols saw their stock fall a few weeks back with an ugly loss at Florida. They've bounced back, however, with two wins and covers -- including a strong 41-20 victory over South Carolina last week. Tennessee covered as a 12-point favorite in that victory over the Gamecocks.

Tennessee hasn't lost at Neyland Stadium since November of 2021, while A&M has won just one true road game since the beginning of the 2022 season.

"Jimbo Fisher is 1-6 vs. the spread in his last seven as a visitor," Marshall told SportsLine. "The Vols have covered in their last five at Neyland Stadium vs. FBS-level foes." See which other picks to make here.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee (-3, 54.5)

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State (-5.5, 63)

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State (+6, 56.5)

Wednesday, Oct. 11

UTEP vs. FIU (+1, 44)

Sam Houston State vs. New Mexico State (-4, 43)

Thursday, Oct. 12

West Virginia vs. Houston (+2.5, 52.5)

SMU vs. East Carolina (+11, 50.5)

Friday, Oct. 13

Tulane vs. Memphis (+3.5, 56.5)

Fresno State vs. Utah State (+6.5, 60.5)

Stanford vs. Colorado (-11.5, 59)

Saturday, Oct. 14

Syracuse vs. Florida State (-17.5, 56.5)

Indiana vs. Michigan (-34, 49.5)

Ohio State vs. Purdue (+19, 51.5)

Arkansas vs. Alabama (-19.5, 48.5)

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt (+31.5, 57)

Cal vs. Utah (-13.5, 45)

Florida vs. South Carolina (-2, 53.5)

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State (+3.5, 58)

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M (+3.5, 56.5)

BYU vs. TCU (-5, 52)

Oregon vs. Washington (-3, 67.5)

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh (+8, 47.5)

Auburn vs. LSU (-11, 63.5)

Missouri vs. Kentucky (-2.5, 53.5)

Miami vs. North Carolina (-3.5, 56)

USC vs. Notre Dame (-2.5, 62.5)

NC State vs. Duke (-3.5, 48)

UCLA vs. Oregon State (-4, 53.5)